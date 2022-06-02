Health Minister Andrew Little. Photo / Michael Cunningham, File

A healthy balance

It is hard not to feel some sympathy for Andrew Little. Having always been on the other side of the bargaining table, he is now running the health system and seeking to balance all the competing budget demands.

If there is merit in unifying all the DHBs into one system, it is the potential co-operation that can be achieved both on the IT front and also to address those currently not served well in minority groups or in rural areas.

The one health system due for implementation at the start of July should be given a chance to prove its effectiveness for all New Zealanders long before reintroducing other silos in the form of any additional health authorities. Why not get one system right and take stock as to whether another is needed?

Why not put money into proper remuneration for health staff? Value health. Pay hospital nurses appropriately so they don't head to Australia. Address the pay differential for aged care nurses by increasing subsidies for rest home and hospital care systems.

Caring staff did the heavy lifting during the pandemic for all of us with little real recognition. They are sick of being exploited. Get one system right.

Chris Chrystall, Epsom.

Banking profits

The shame of bank profits going to Australia (NZ Herald, June 1) is that the New Zealand Government is paying a large proportion of them as a result of making financial institutions exempt for GST purposes.

When GST was introduced, the banks made a collective bid to be exempt from collecting GST because the fractions of GST to be collected would be difficult to calculate on their abacuses.

However, now with the supercomputers that they are using this should be a relatively easy task to collect and pay to the Government.

Making the banks exempt from GST, means that the GST paid on all their purchases – rent, machinery, plant, stationery, power etc, are all available for a GST tax refund, direct from the New Zealand Government. Aren't we mugs?

Graeme Berryman, Titirangi.

Watson appeal

Two long blonde hairs found on a blanket recovered from his sloop were highly likely to have been Olivia Hope's. This put Olivia in Watson's sloop – powerful evidence of Watson's guilt (NZ Herald, June 1).

When Watson was first interviewed by police he lied about what he was wearing on New Year's Eve. Photos were soon found to show Watson wearing different clothing than he'd described to police. Police asked him to bring those items into the station. He didn't. If Watson is innocent and had nothing to hide, one would think he would have located the clothes. If he is innocent, as he claims to be, after being named the prime suspect in a double murder, you would find and present the clothes to the police. It is obvious he didn't want the clothes forensically analysed.

Watson also never said the words "I didn't do it" during the trial. Failure to deny has been proven as a key indicator of guilt. The most important thing to an innocent person is to deny they did something; the truth is their biggest ally.

Mark Young, Ōrewa.

Smoke signals

The Pacific nations have been very vocal about the lack of action by countries like Australia and New Zealand on climate change. This inaction, they say, puts them at risk from rising sea levels.

I note that China produces as much CO2 in 30 minutes as New Zealand produces in a year and, yet, a number of Pacific nations are happy to sign up to aid from China.

Another case of dollars overcoming principles.

Michael Sommerville, Beachlands.

Work choice

Regular correspondent Reg Dempster once again (NZ Herald, May 31) has drawn a somewhat familiar conclusion between the so-called haves and have nots.

His reference to the "rich" deriving their profits from the working man is an example of the entrenched thinking of how not to achieve a balanced society.

People who choose to work for another person or entity do so of free will and they get paid money to do this.

The fact that they are working for a person or entity that has risked all in many cases to build a business is somewhat forgotten.

Paul Jarvis, Ōrewa.

Boarded up

Mark Young (NZ Herald, May 31) thinks the Government is going broke with its house-building programme. It is not the Government going broke, it's private business.

One kind of business - builders - are going broke because another business - plasterboard manufacturers - didn't predict the tens of thousands of building consents granted, something signalled by the Government in 2018, which meant much more was needed.

Imagine if the Government was that incompetent.

Mark Nixon, Remuera.

Sunny side up

Filling a medium-sized petrol car weekly costs around $110 at least: $5720 p.a. Nine solar roof panels producing 3kW average less than $9000 installed.

Our panels not only drive all daytime household needs but our electric car as well; with a surplus spare. After two years, our panels are paid off. As, in another three, so will our second-hand electric car which has carried us over 6000km so far, no gas or oil involved.

Logically, every new build should have mandatory solar power installed. Why this is not happening in our high sunshine country is a huge question that needs serious, urgent debate.

Juliet Leigh, Pt Chevalier.

Cracking down

In Western Australia, the wearing of gang patches is prohibited. What is preventing this Government from enacting similar legislation?

Membership in a gang should be an aggravating factor in sentencing with the maximum sentence without parole being imposed.

Given that most ram-raiders are under 15 and know they cannot be prosecuted, it is time the Government reduced the age of criminal responsibility so that they can be held accountable for their actions

The police do an excellent job given their lack of resources and the restrictions imposed by over the top political correctness and criticism should be directed where it belongs, to the Government itself

Ray Gilbert, Pāpāmoa Beach.

Guns v people

Shortly after the Texas massacre, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz addressed the NRA's annual leadership forum.

All weapons had to be left at the door before people could enter the venue.

Surely even Trump and Cruz can see the irony of this, when they insist that it's not guns that kill, it's people. So they keep the guns out and let the people in – huh?

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Monkey business

It is patently absurd to suggest charging families for parking to visit the zoo. This trend, like patients and visitors having to pay for parking at hospitals, should be stopped right now. No ifs, no buts. It will be a very sad day if visitors to regional parks, Cornwall Park, wildlife areas, beaches, boat ramps, historic and archaeological sites, racecourses, and golf courses have to pay for car parking. These silly ideas should be nipped in the bud right now and placed in the rubbish bin. We should be encouraging over-stressed families and the disabled to visit our public open spaces and hospitals, not putting roadblocks in the way.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Waste not

Auckland Council should make food waste collection across our city a priority. There are many benefits.

Our North Shore street of 50 dwellings has had this service for several years.

This morning is our rubbish collection day, I counted 10 wheelie rubbish bins out for the truck which moved through quickly. One for every five dwellings.

No smelly food waste in our bins equals fewer bins, less landfill, less cost to the council, and less cost to ratepayers.

This system works, here is the proof. The council needs to move in this direction.

Jocelyn Magness, Milford.

Mind your queues

"We are experiencing higher than usual call volumes at this time... " This is a message I have listened to for over four years now from larger organisations I have telephoned.

I respectfully suggest if, after four years, you still have the same call volumes, they are no longer larger than usual. They are in fact your normal volumes.

Perhaps to avoid customer frustration being taken out on your call centre staff members you could employ more people.

Some wait times can be over an hour. Even when I request a call back the chance of actually getting a call is remote.

Treat your employees and customers with respect.

Gary Denney, Eden Terrace.

Short & sweet

On Government

Why has this Government so many senior ministers unsuited, unqualified and unprepared for their roles in a period of time when it is so important in today's economic and social uncertainty? Ian Doube, Rotorua.

A Cabinet reshuffle planned for November will be like shuffling wet newspaper. Roger Bale, Pukekawa

"I reject the premise of that question" is this Government's slogan. Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

On polls

Kenneth Lees (NZH, June 1) suggests hung parliaments are the surest way to prevent progressive, stable, truly representative democracy. He fails to point out that a government with an outright majority fails to do any of the above either. A J Petersen, Kawerau.

On governors

Past Reserve Bank Governor Don Brash and the current Governor Adrian Orr have startlingly divergent views of New Zealand's economic outlook (NZH, June 2). They can't both be right. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

On GST

The UK has no VAT on food, so why should NZ have GST? Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay.

On pests

Trying to sweep poor sexual behaviour under the rug creates a belief that it is essentially tolerated, and that the organisation will protect the perpetrators until it all blows up in their face. How come no one sees this coming? Peter Topzand, Whangārei.

The Premium Debate

House value declines measured

This is only the start, the market will drop big time once people actually come off their fixed terms and can't afford their mortgages. We will need National to rescue things by making interest deductible for landlords. Let's hope they will win the next election. Joe O.

My pick is it will become a race to the bottom with house prices dropping quickly once the fear of paying too much takes hold and vendors eventually realise that they can't hold out, hoping for a high price forever, because the market has turned. Real estate agents will return to teaching, nursing, police, etc. It's happened before. All good news. Wayne M.

Market corrections are normal. Prices will drop some, flatline for a while, then increase again. Dave B.

Whilst new-build costs continue to escalate and building delays continue, the demand for existing homes will remain high. We are seeing the usual seasonal downturn in sales and normal business will resume in spring. Increased mortgage rates may temper some demand. Gary W.

In this market, any agent who is not advising their vendor to sell as quick as possible to get the best possible returns are not doing their absolute best for their clients. Roy H.