Why do we keep handing over huge profits to supermarkets and banks without complaint? Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

Keep forking out

There are about 4 million adult taxpayers in New Zealand. The Australian banks each take about a billion dollars in profits every year from us and transfer it over to Australia. The supermarkets take another million dollars every day in profits from those 4 million people.

Thus the ordinary NZ bloke/ess is handing over about $1300 every year, to guarantee the level of profit banks and supermarkets have grown accustomed to.

In a household of two adults, that's $2600 a year, or $50 a week.

Poor or rich, we are all digging into our pockets to help enrich banks and supermarkets. If these institutions reduced their greed level and took only, say, $300 a year from each of us, we would all have an extra $1000 in our pockets to spend and they would still be making huge profits.

Why do we just keep handing over these huge sums without a word of complaint?

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Low-incomed tax

Kushlan Sugathapala's article (NZ Herald, May 27) titled "the squeezed middle or the squashed bottom" reveals alarming aspects of our tax system and I agree with everything he says.

The recent handout of $350 for workers earning less than $70,000 could have been achieved by applying zero tax on the first $3500 earned for that group, so why did they not do that?

The fact that the Government has thrown a "smelly rag" at those earning less than $70,000 suggests that they regard this group as the lower socio-economic group which is now encompassing nurses, teachers, police officers, and the like who we once regarded as blue-collar workers or the professional working group.

They still are the professional working group but are being treated almost as slaves, and it is no wonder they are starting to react.

If the Government is serious about helping those on low incomes, it is time to provide zero tax on the first $15,000 for them as a start.

Bill Cromwell, Welcome Bay.

Broader thinking

Mental ill-health (NZ Herald, May 30), like physical ill-health, is as much a consequence of an unhealthy environment as it is of anything else.

An exemplar is the introduction of smartphones along with Facebook to Burma in 2016.

It resulted in genocide.

Internet social platforms and various sites that permit people to compare every detail of their physical, intellectual, and emotional attributes are highly destructive

Mental health professionals are needed - but unless the broader context is addressed they will be as effective as a bilge pump in the Titanic.

Andrew Montgomery, Remuera.

Chinese diplomacy

New Zealand operates High Commissions in Fiji, Cook Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Nauru, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Kiribati in the South Pacific region.

The New Zealand MFAT website states that they have 1800 staff in the ministry, so no doubt plenty of support for our offshore diplomats.

China in the last couple of decades in particular has been extending the hand of friendship in the region by financing and building a good number of major developments, many beyond the ability of the local treasuries to repay.

Now could be the time for the Pacific Island states to "pay the piper", as China looks very actively to extend its security and trade influence in this region.

One wonders therefore if the well-paid New Zealand diplomats operating throughout the South Pacific have been caught "napping", or have their pronouncements gone unanswered in Wellington, perhaps?

Whatever the reason, we all now have a much greater geopolitical headache than before which could be well nigh impossible to resolve satisfactorily regardless of how much money or political rhetoric is thrown at it.

Randal Lockie, Rothesay Bay.

Generating headlines

The recent Budget allocation of over a billion dollars to assist the conversion of cars and industrial boilers to electric power appears to ignore the fact that any increase in power demand will be supplied by fossil fuel generation such as gas and coal.

I can not see the logic in replacing one lot of fossil fuel with another.

The money would be better spent providing a pathway towards 100 per cent renewable power generation. No doubt the electric car subsidy is an easy way to create a good media story. The real test of governance is well-thought analysis of an issue rather than just seeking a feel-good media story.

Lindsay Smith, Hamilton.

Grand report

I am willing to do a report on the feasibility of establishing a port in the Manukau Harbour for just $1000. That should buy me enough time to research the number of ships wrecked and the number of lives lost on the infamous bar at the entrance.

The report would mention the 20-30 callouts that the coastguard attends there and the fact that the (relatively small) vessel that used to make a weekly freight run was on occasion diverted around the North Cape to the Port of Auckland because it could not safely enter the Manukau.

The obvious place for Auckland's port is the site chosen over 175 years ago. It needs to be run more efficiently, the underground extension of the motorway to the port originally planned should be constructed, and better use made of rail (a third southern line and more rolling stock will do it).

Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

Harbour ambitions

Reg Savory, a business owner in the 1960s, wanted to do a feasibility study to see if it was possible to dig a canal to connect the Manukau and Waitematā harbours.

In this way, goods could be moved from one side to the other up the Tāmaki River.

Early Māori used to carry their canoes across the isthmus and Portage Rd is where the crossing is shortest.

However, nothing came of this idea

June Krebs, Sunnyhills.

Access all areas

The death this week of distinguished Wellington neurologist Dr Glenys Arthur is a reminder of her remarkable achievements to improve the knowledge of, and facilities for, rehabilitation of the physically disabled.

What shocking neglect however still remains concerning the lack of understanding of day-to-day assistance necessary for those with physical mobility challenges. This group, totals a minimum of 12 per cent of our adult population, with disabilities either temporary from accident or limb surgery, or more permanent and progressive, especially in the older age group.

All over Auckland, the lack of handrails and lifts in areas with slopes, steps and stairs is quite astonishing. Auckland Transport's unbelievable removal of parking spaces in so many commercial streets to build cycle lanes - which denies adequate access to shops without an impossibly long walk - and denying temporary vehicle access to the main door at the Town Hall are but two examples of the widespread and shocking disregard of mobility challenged people.

In the USA, important law changes now mean those that disregard the disabled are severely punished, even with jail terms.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Admirable success

As one of the "leftist letter-writers" David Morris (NZ Herald, May 30) complains about, I take issue with the sort of success we should admire, aspire to, or envy. Those he names and many others have possibly built their wealth on the backs of the "unequal, poverty-stricken and underprivileged". Not all are layabouts or wastrels, they're just paid very poorly for their efforts to provide the luxuries their masters demand.

Very few of the "rich" appears to have much conscience about anything other than building monuments to their egos by way of ostentatious symbols of extravagance, with houses, suborbital rockets, private jets, and/or luxurious resorts on private islands, etc. Realistically, how many millions or billions of dollars do people need to live a comfortable life?

I believe that if these people showed their worth by helping, providing food medical aid and access, education, and housing, then they would be worthy of praise.

Until then they should pay their fair and proportionate share of taxes so that at least some of the wealth they crave can be distributed among those who need it most.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Moral standing

David Morris (NZ Herald, May 30) may have a point regarding the Tall Poppy Syndrome in New Zealand but let's not confuse that with taxation.

Sure multi-millionaires have the right to spend or not and be flashy with the cash or not, but once these people reach these lofty money-earning heights, it seems all sorts of accountants, lawyers and money movers, etc are employed to ensure the least amount of tax is paid.

And, as stated by Morris, if we make tax laws that tax them more heavily, they will move offshore so they are not loyal to New Zealand, only to the amount of money they can save.

It is all done legally and above-board but it does point out the moral standing of some of these people who can have millions in the bank yet pay less tax than someone struggling to make ends meet while working three jobs.

James G McCormick, Gisborne.

Save a tree

If we are to believe planting enough trees will help to reverse climate change, then it begs two questions:

Why are Auckland Council and the government still permitting developers to wreak wholesale destruction on mature trees? There are no provisions in the proposed upgrades of the Resource Management Act to reinstate blanket tree protection.

Why is nothing being done about the "silent tree killer" called "moth plant" (auraujia sericifera/hotora) which degrades more foliage than kauri dieback disease?

Moth plant spreads via aerial seeds which makes it difficult to contain. Indeed Auckland Council biosecurity has given up trying to contain the spread.

The plant itself is relatively easy to kill - just find the roots, cut them close to the ground, and apply herbicide to the stumps immediately. Young plants can be simply pulled out by the roots. Seed pods can be collected and left to rot in a black plastic bag.

We just need enough people to take action when they see the vine climbing up into a tree in their garden or in their neighbourhood. This will save many mature trees from slow sunlight starvation from the spreading leaves of this "cruel vine".

Christopher Simmons, Papatoetoe.

Driving rain

We made the return trip from Wellington to Whakatane on Monday during atrocious weather conditions. The torrential rain together with very low cloud made driving challenging, sometimes barely able to see the road in front of us.

What staggered us was the number of cars that failed to have their headlights on, making them near invisible. The worst culprits seemed to be those who are the hardest to see, namely silver and black vehicles.

Isn't making yourself visible to other road users a critical element of driving to the conditions?

Maxine Samson, Whakatane.

Platinum hit

What an amazing woman to have reigned over New Zealand for 70 years.

From what I can gather over in the United Kingdom, there are to be five days of celebrations to mark her reign over that country.

Not sure we are doing anything here, apart from taking a day off work.

Just demonstrates how meaningless the monarchy system is for us and the sooner we get rid of it the better.

Mike Jarman, One Tree Hill.

Short & sweet

On Norway

The reason Norway is able to commit resources to subsidising EVs and building infrastructure is that it made its money from the export of oil. Perhaps if we developed our oil and gas fields we could do the same. Gavin Baker, Glendowie.

On Dancing

I thought, a number of times, if I heard Shazza shriek "text to 3-3-3-3" one more time I'll throw something heavy at the TV set. John Mead, Waiheke Island.

On deaths

If Colin Nicholls (NZH, May 30) has seen a number of death certificates he will know that they may have three or four causes listed. Each cause contributes to death and if Covid is listed it has contributed to the person's death. Donald Anderson, Papatoetoe.

On Pacific

Wake up Pacific Islands, New Zealand has helped you; gave the RAT tests to you; and gave residence to many. Is it memory loss? Nishi Fahmy, Avondale.

On war

At a time when the graphic horrors and reality of war in Ukraine are exposed to the world, America releases a record-breaking box office war movie - glorifying not only war but all the deadliest weaponry ever devised to kill, murder, maim humankind en masse. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

On polls

Hung parliaments are the surest way to prevent progressive, stable, truly representative democracy. Kenneth Lees, Whangārei.

The Premium Debate

Dragon flies over Pacific as Taniwha sleeps

New Zealand and Australia have been quite patronising to Pacific Islands and if they hadn't then the Islands wouldn't be as open to new suitors. The US has used its power and influence in loads of countries for decades. Now it's the new superpower doing it - they don't like it. Eventually, the Islands will become China's fishing grounds, and bases - and NZ will become a big market garden and timberyard - not controlled by NZ. David F.

We have yet another minister that isn't qualified or able to manage another strategically important portfolio. Another example of a government asleep at the wheel with absolutely no strategy, no forward planning, and no idea. This is getting downright embarrassing. Emma C.

The Samoan stand is based on practicalities and expected results. Honiara is banking on longevity in Sogavare's reign as PM. There is no secret to Beijing's geopolitical aspirations. Where's the strategic thinking from Canberra and Wellington? What we are witnessing are reactions, not proactive measures designed to forge an unshakeable Pacific bond - a bigger vuvale. Subhash A.

Pray tell, why are the Chinese any less entitled to be in the Pacific than anyone else? Geoff B.

That's the point, they aren't entitled. Just like the South China Sea. Kathryn M.