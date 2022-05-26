Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Queen St, prison sentences, Manukau Harbour, and Russia

9 minutes to read
Downtown Auckland is also down on its fortunes. So what is the cure? Photo / Sylvie Whinray, File

Downtown Auckland is also down on its fortunes. So what is the cure? Photo / Sylvie Whinray, File

NZ Herald

Comeback Queen
Simon Wilson's suggestions for fixing Queen St's degradation (NZ Herald, May 24) will not bring big spenders back.
Penalising landlords for their empty shops won't make anyone keener to rent them.
Going further

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.