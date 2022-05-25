Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

'Day of reckoning' coming for borrowers of $160 billion in housing loans after Reserve Bank hikes OCR

5 minutes to read
Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann explains the Reserve Bank's decision to fight inflation by raising the Official Cash Rate. Video / Cameron Pitney / Mark Mitchell

Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann explains the Reserve Bank's decision to fight inflation by raising the Official Cash Rate. Video / Cameron Pitney / Mark Mitchell

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Borrowers are about to face a "day of reckoning" when the around $160 billion of fixed-rate housing loans come up for review in the next year, said an economist after yesterday's Official Cash Rate rise.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.