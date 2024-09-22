Foran said criticism he personally received about the airline’s service came with the territory.

“There are parts of it that I find pretty engaging, that people care so much about this business.

“And so they should, because we actually hold a special place in many Kiwis’ hearts, don’t we?”

Foran is an unhappy customer himself - he is against the cost of Auckland International Airport’s $6.6 billion infrastructure upgrade plan, which is already partially underway.

The Commerce Commission says the airport’s revenue and targeted returns are excessive but its planned investment appears appropriate.

“Not just Air NZ but actually all customers are a bit up in arms about the scale and the cost of what is getting built,” Foran said.

The airport raised $1.2b from institutional investors last week to help pay for it, but increases to landing and take-off fees charged to airlines will also contribute. Current Auckland Airport fees are about $12 per passenger on a domestic jet flight.

Air New Zealand and Qantas believe higher fees will make tourism suffer further.

Tourism is struggling in this economic environment, one of many headwinds for Foran at the helm of Air New Zealand.

Madison Reidy is the host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.