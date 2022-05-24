Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Cruise liner shares fall to year lows

6 minutes to read
Shares in Norwegian Cruise Lines have plummeted. Photo / Supplied

Shares in Norwegian Cruise Lines have plummeted. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

International
US

All major US indices were in the red at the time of writing. The S&P 500

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.