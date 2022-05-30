Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Specialist shortage, wealth tax, housing, construction, China, and income insurance

11 minutes to read
The road to mental wellness is not assisted by difficulties getting into study, says one writer. Photo / John Borren, File

The road to mental wellness is not assisted by difficulties getting into study, says one writer. Photo / John Borren, File

NZ Herald

Training beyond reach
It's very distressing to see the rise in children with severe mental health problems unable to access treatment, amid a shortage of specialist mental health professionals (NZ Herald, May 30). But here's another

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.