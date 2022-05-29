Voyager 2021 media awards
Health officials say funding of child mental health services 'has not kept pace' with growing numbers in crisis

8 minutes to read
More young people are experiencing a mental health crisis.

By
Alex Spence

Investigations editor

Children and teenagers are caught in a rising tide of mental distress that has resulted in a 177 per cent increase in the number of young people taken to hospital emergency departments in crisis in

