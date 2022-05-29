Letters: Pro-gun lobby ignorance, PM misinformation, Construction incompetence

Scene of a shooting on Gibbs Road, Manurewa over the weekend. Police. Photo / Dean Purcell

Hold the phone and you lose it

Safe driving requires full attention at all times. Using a cellphone jeopardises much of this attention, and texting even more so. Waka Kotahi's survey is wasting time, money and possibly lives with another useless data-gathering venture.

It matters not an iota if 5 per cent or 55 per cent are using devices while driving; we've all seen people doing it. We don't need a six-month survey to tell us we need action!

Correspondent P Salvador (NZ Herald, May 26) is far too kind. First offence should be loss of phone for six weeks, demerit points and $1500 fine. Cellphone logs and location records can confirm the correct phone is confiscated. Second offence is permanent loss of phone, most demerit points, $5000 fine and dangerous driving charge. Third offence is permanent loss of new phone and driving disqualification for at least one year. Safe drivers need not fear.

This will change behaviour overnight and make our roads safer much more effectively than another juvenile Waka Kotahi advertising campaign ever will.

Alastair Brickell, Whitianga.

Construction incompetence

In 2018 the Government signalled its intent to solve the housing crisis it had inherited by a large building programme of state, social and private housing.

You would expect business to have calculated the increases in building materials required and to expand production to supply the extra product. It didn't happen, and now builds cannot be completed because they need Gib and other materials. Andrew Bayly (Weekend Herald, May 28) predicts a major recession as building companies continue to collapse.

Another example of incompetent business management. Imagine if our Government was this hopeless.

Mark Nixon, Remuera.

US must face gun truth

The right to own a gun in America has two forces fighting for it. Firstly, the second amendment, enacted on December 15, 1791. Secondly, National Rifle Association (NRA) funding political campaigns. Ex-President Donald Trump promoted armed security guards at every school. What a tragic state to be in.

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Texas as an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing multiple children and two teachers. Photo / AP

America needs to look at itself. Until it realises guns kill people, it will not resolve these mass shootings.

John Ford, Taradale.

PM misinformation

I agree with the PM that disinformation should be stamped out. A good place for her to start is not going to America and telling US media and politicians that after the Christchurch massacre our gun buy-back scheme has been a great success. She also implies that owing to the Government's policies we don't have the same problems as the US. If that is so, how does she explain the seven gun-related incidents on the same day she made these comments and also that most guns bought back were from legal gun owners? Jacinda, be open, transparent and honest.

Dr Alan Papert, Queenstown.

Pro-gun lobby ignorance

After the school massacre, the pro-gun lobby in the US predictably trotted out the past-its-use-by-date response of "it's not the gun, it's the nut behind the gun".

Exactly the same argument can be said for vehicles on roads, but every state has laws to protect all people in and around traffic routes, no matter an individual driver's level of competency.

People who resort to "my constitutional right" to defend their choice to carry guns not only show ignorance and lack of original thought by hiding behind that phrase, but also an egocentric lack of disregard for the wider community.

It will take brave, committed people to make any difference to gun laws in the US. At one stage, however, cigarette companies and segregationist attitudes looked to be irretrievably entrenched in US society. People power took care of that. Let's look forward to the levelling of this next towering monolith.

Maria Carbines, Hillsborough.

Decisions should be ours

Law should be a set of rules by which society wishes to live. What it should not be is a set of rules by which a few Law Commission members want us to live. I have spent over 45 years working hard to acquire property and possessions and there is no way anyone is going to tell me to whom I may or may not leave that when I die. Should they try to do so, I will make sure there is not enough left in my estate to be worth contesting.

Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

Ask the shippers

I cannot believe we are going to do another study on using Onehunga Harbour to replace Auckland Port. Surely we should ask the shipping companies what they think? Are they happy to go to the West Coast, then up and around North Cape to get to Tauranga and Napier? How much extra will it cost them? Who pays? Would they even go so far as to can Auckland completely? If they say it's fine, maybe we can proceed. I trust the cost of 24/7 dredging of the whole of the new shipping channels is taken into account.

Geoff Levick, Kumeu.

Harbour study needed

In the 1980s the Auckland City Council employed the person responsible for developing Botany Bay as Sydney's main port. (This left Sydney harbour itself for cruise ships.)

This expert advised that the Manukau Harbour was a top prospect for a port to replace our downtown port. But a study should be undertaken on the movement of sand across the entrance to the Manukau harbour to show whether it could be maintained in a navigable state.

Bruce Anderson, Auckland.

Bats out of hell cyclists

I went with friends on the opening walk through the land from Meadowbank train station up to St John's Rd last Wednesday. It was fantastic. Beautifully laid out, lots of new tree planting and lots of cyclists. Cyclists go like a bat out of hell, never ring a bell to let people know they are coming. I would hate to see the same nonsense that has occurred on the waterfront since they made a cycle path on it.

Please, cyclists, whenever there are old people, very young people or new mums pushing a pram, go on the road.

Susan Lawrence, Meadowbank.

Leadership lacking

Brilliant article on Norway, the EV capital of the world, by Simon Wilson in Saturday's (May 28) Herald Canvas. Just one reason Norway is 20 years ahead of the population of New Zealand: the Government led the way.

Leadership, capability, financial discipline and design. Not hundreds of millions of dollars spent on consultants because the central and local government does not know what it is doing or have the skills to recognise or implement good decisions and wastes heaps of time and money on multiple distractions.

Is the entry level set too low for our politicians? If so, how can we raise the bar?

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Bleeding the rich

Lani Fogelberg is quite right when, in the Weekend Herald (May 28), she says the tall-poppy syndrome is alive and prospering in this country.

The leftist letter writers that regularly pepper the correspondence columns of this newspaper are always in a hurry to tax the "rich". They are adamant that any who have made something of themselves should have their "wealth" redistributed to the "poor".

That view is frequently echoed in the news and comment columns where there is a constant focus on "inequality", "poverty" and the "under-privileged".

Rarely, in the general news columns, do we see success being celebrated. The Peter Becks, the Mowbrays, the Lani Fogelbergs of this world, and many similarly successful others, are the creators building a better economy for all of us. Why should we tax them into oblivion?

People like that are globally mobile. Create a hostile tax environment and they can quickly and easily (and already do) move offshore to a more benign economic climate.

It also strikes me as curious that we have no problem celebrating the success of entertainers and sports people who earn millions of dollars a year, yet want to tear down the people who generate wealth and employment for the whole country.

In a world where fruit pickers, according to a recent report, can earn over $80,000 a year and truck drivers $100,000, I do not understand why we continue to support people who can't be bothered getting off their backsides and making a better life for themselves.

David Morris, Hillsborough.