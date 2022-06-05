Letters: Spending by Labour benefits all, Grocery reality, National's cheek

Groceries costs have been at a all time high, with low income families struggling. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Groceries costs have been at a all time high, with low income families struggling. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Spending by Labour benefits all

Would someone please explain why the National Party criticises Labour for spending too much? Government money pays for roads, schools, libraries, national parks, superannuation, police, hospitals and countless other things we all benefit from.

It's well known that during the years National was in power many public amenities were underfunded and Labour is now having to play catch-up. That means Labour has to spend money.

National also proclaims people should "keep what they earn".

This means a lower tax take, less money for all the amenities listed above, so instead of government-funded health care, for example, people would pay when they're sick as they do in the USA.

It means cuts in all the other public services, and people paying to use them instead of them being free. Is this what we want? I sure don't.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central

Edit your aisles

I see lots of advice on how to save on your supermarket shopping but none of them state the obvious.

If you want to save on your shopping just avoid the aisles with all the soft drinks, biscuits, lollies, potato chips, the liquor section and the impulse buys lined up at the checkouts. Nearly forgot — also don't take the children with you.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Grocery reality

John Roughan's plea for supermarkets (Weekend Herald, June 4) pushes his credibility down yet another notch.

Exhortation of the philanthropy of this sad duopoly does him no credit and exposes a clear misunderstanding of the cost of living pressures ordinary workers are facing.

Roughan needs to start doing the grocery shopping in his family.

Anyone going to the supermarket has seen the inequitable spiralling costs that this duopoly has been able to get away with and which was highlighted in the Commerce Commission's report which somehow he dismisses as an endorsement of their behaviour.

Bizarre!

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

Shameful sell-off

It is shameful and a public disgrace that Kāinga Ora proposes selling off 250 to 270ha of Auckland public or state land.

When will we ever learn that this should never be an option? In a softening property market this is madness.

Sadly this trend is continuing with the sale of the Bayswater Marina and other marinas, as well as large areas of public land. Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson should show some leadership and stop this proposal immediately.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Sale travesty

The Government's covert sale of superlots of public land to a range of private developers is a travesty under Labour who spent their first term castigating National for selling off individual state houses.

Kāinga Ora is knowingly selling over 260ha to developers while there's a growing wait-list of 27,000 Auckland families urgently needing to be housed. Short-term gain wins over people's pain every time.

Mary Tallon, Hauraki.

National's cheek

No one dared striking for wage increases when National was in government and there was no way it would happen.

There is housing shortage because everyone is finding ways to be a beneficiary of some sort.

National cut our KiwiSaver credits, Anzac parades and what not. Now they have the cheek to complain Labour is not addressing the housing shortage.

Nishi Fahmy, Avondale.

Police responding to an incident on Tiraumea Drive, Pakuranga. A dozen people were arrested during a gang-linked firearms incident in East Auckland, last week. Photo / NZH

State expansion

One concern, the alarming growth of the capital's bureaucracy as expanded centralised administration becomes dominant to the detriment of the productive sector.

This trend will be accentuated if Labour's Fair Pay Agreement is enacted and centralised arbitration is established to set wage scales across multiple industries, an attempt to stifle private employment contracts which have ensured stability and wage increases that have retained parity with rising costs since the 1980s.

Has this expansion of the state become a "millstone" around the necks of taxpayers, does it threaten fiscal stability in the face of a slowing economy and reduced taxation revenues?

P.J.Edmondson, Tauranga.

Dental boost

I'm a bit late but I want to thank the Government for the substantial (if long overdue) increase in the dental grant for beneficiaries.

The surprise Budget move changed the amount available from $300 to $1000, a much more realistic amount for dentistry these days — and it doesn't need to be for an emergency.

Genevieve Forde, Hillcrest.

Queen's discomfort

I am really enjoying the Queen's 70th Jubilee celebrations. Prince Louis was most entertaining, the clothes fabulous and the by-play between Prince William and Harry worthy of its own documentary on body language.

Standing obviously caused the Queen pain. Why didn't they get her an elevated chair to sit on during her time on the balcony?

If she used a wheelchair during the celebrations she could attend more functions.

Using a wheelchair is not a sign of weakness, rather it would be seen as a show of solidarity with disabled and older people.

Rosemary Balme, Howick.

Ardern woos US

Grant Bradley's article on the upcoming direct flights from Auckland to New York was a fascinating read.

I challenge, however, his prediction that "There'll be far fewer seats sold on the homeward journey".

My prediction, after watching Jacinda Ardern's masterful sales pitch on the Colbert show, is that Americans will be flocking here in droves.

Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

Laudable fend

Congratulations to New Zealand for appearing to stand up at last to expansionist Beijing, at great risk to trade.

We in Australia wouldn't like to see New Zealand influenced or controlled by Beijing, for New Zealanders' sake, and for ours. It'd be OK if China was a democracy with liberal freedoms.

Rod Matthews, Melbourne.

Warriors' weakness

The real trouble at the Warriors is that they have no players like the Roosters, Melbourne, and Panthers sides.

In fact, the Warriors have not bought any great players since the brilliant Steve Price.

Who are the Warriors' scouts? Who actually determines if a player is worth buying? Do we have enough money to compete with other clubs?

It's as if the Warriors are battling against superstars every game. Something needs to change ... and quickly.

Rex Head, Papatoetoe.

Toxic tyres

While we rightly seek to reduce petrol and diesel emissions, another dangerous vehicle pollutant is seemingly going unnoticed.

Toxic airborne particles from synthetic rubber tyre wear and tear are a serious source of pollution of our air, waterways and soil. Known carcinogenic chemicals are in these particles. Yet there is little or no regulation.

Over 60 per cent of tyre rubber is now synthetic, made from oil. As tyres wear down tonnes of tiny particles are pumped into the air.

It's claimed used tyres produce many times more toxic particles than modern well filtered exhausts.

Aggressive driving and heavier vehicles like SUVs and utes greatly increase the amount of tyre particles released.

Tyre particles, like all synthetic fibres, are also a major source of microplastic pollution in our oceans.

Yet such is the power of the oil industry we have only just begun to try and reduce it.

California is starting to ban certain types of synthetic rubber because of particle pollution.

It's time for synthetic rubber tyre particle pollution to be treated like vehicle tailpipe emissions and properly regulated. The most toxic should be banned.

It's a major source of pollution that seems to have slipped under the radar.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland.

Short & Sweet

On recidivists

No wonder released inmates return to prison when they consider their options on the outside — very little money, no roof over your head, crowded accommodation, drugs, very little to aspire to.

Marie Kaire, Whangāei.

On royal support

How lovely it was to see the Queen on the balcony enjoying the parade, surrounded by those in her family who have quietly supported her. She has lived an extraordinary life.

Sandra Hansen, Hastings.

On gun control

Following the mosque shootings in Christchurch, the Government brought in the buy back scheme. It may have prevented mass shootings but has it stopped firearms being used to shoot our citizens?

Russell Browne, Auckland.

On violence

Another 12 arrests around Auckland. More shootings and gang violence. Another baby beaten and killed. Ram raids occurring on an almost daily basis. Still the same deafening silence from certain sections of Parliament.

Chris Tompkins, New Plymouth.

On post haste

I was somewhat amused that mail, with an incomplete address was returned to me within 24 hours yet, often, correctly addressed missives in the past, have taken a week or two to be delivered.

Barbara Matthews, Ōnehunga.