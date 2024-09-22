But, given its similar genetic material, experts think it’s likely to cause illness no worse than has been observed with earlier Omicron variants, with flu-like symptoms like a high temperature, sore throat, cough and body aches.
“The good news is that the protection against severe disease provided by the vaccines and by prior infection has remained strong, despite the procession of variants we’ve seen over the last couple of years,” Plank said.
“Covid-19 related hospitalisation rates are currently at their lowest level in almost three years. And accounting for our growing and ageing population, the total all-cause mortality rate in New Zealand is lower now than it was before the pandemic.”
Is another wave likely over summer?
That’s been the case for the last two years - and it’s unfortunately probable for these coming holidays.
“It is likely we’ll see some kind of wave over the summer - recently both hemispheres have been getting one wave in winter and one in summer - and it may be that this pattern continues, at least for the next couple of years,” Plank said.
“This is likely due to the virus being still so much younger than the ‘typical’ ones we have carried with us for a very long time,” Winter said.
“As SARS-CoV-2 keeps on finding new ways to infect us and get past our immune system, the evolution of the virus itself remains an important driver of waves.
“It’s unclear at the moment whether the virus will settle into a more seasonal pattern, or if we will continue to deal with ‘out-of-season’ waves.”
Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.
