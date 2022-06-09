Office workers commute head to work at the Grand Arch in the La Defense financial district of Paris, France. Photo / Nathan Laine, Bloomberg, File

Marshalling a recovery

After WWII, Britain, France, Japan, Italy and Germany received aid under the Marshall Plan from the USA to rebuild their shattered economies, with Britain receiving by far the largest share.

Britain, France, and Italy reverted to outright socialism and nationalised everything from road transport, railways and electricity generation to hospitals and water and spent virtually nothing on rebuilding their pre-war manufacturing might.

They are now the weaklings in export and wealth generation.

Germany and Japan - which, by the way, lost the war - spent their Marshall aid almost exclusively on rebuilding their even more shattered industries and heaved socialism out the door in favour of private enterprise and hard work.

They are now the world's second and third most wealthy industrialised countries per capita.

After Covid, there was no Marshall Plan to aid New Zealand but our Government did borrow billions - but not, it appears, to foster a vibrant free enterprise industry like Germany and Japan but to convince our society into believing social security like in the UK and France is the answer to our economic ills.

Free enterprise, not the socialist mediocracy, is where we should be heading - but are not.

Robert Burrow, Taupō.

Homegrown skills

Your editorial (NZ Herald, June 8) adds to the many concerns our country is facing with skills shortages. It is a serious concern, one Liam Dann mentioned with ANZ Australia chief economist Richard Yetsenga's acknowledgement of a tough year ahead for both countries economically and a reminder that labour shortages are global are portentous. The fact is so many people flew home to the safety of their countries during a world pandemic, increasing populations around the world. These investors in life are always our boldest and brightest and, now the world is reopening, many will be heading back.

What we should be doing right now is to increase intake numbers for the training of health professionals and teachers.

It would also be a wise, but probably an unattractive move, to pay for the training of this much-needed workforce, as we already do for the police and armed forces.

There are a lot of capable and eager secondary school students working toward this goal right now. With limited numbers, many will be disappointed.

So why don't we allow them to succeed? Invest in them now and watch them grow. They won't disappoint.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Similar straits

I keep up with the news from Australia. What are the key issues across there?

Inflation, with significant cost increases in basic items such as petrol and food; inevitable rising interest rates; a health system under considerable stress; a significant increase in gang violence; shortages of skilled labour; strikes by health workers and teachers for better pay and conditions; and so on. Sound familiar?

I wish our media would give a bit more in the way of coverage and comment.

What that would do is expose some of the political misinformation that does get reported in the guise of valid critical comments e.g. all of the above in all of their detail are the result of government mismanagement.

David Hood, Hamilton.

Missing meds

To much fanfare and bluster, Minister Chris Hipkins and director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield announced in January that, come early April, planeloads of Covid drugs would arrive in New Zealand. These drugs, when taken soon after the first positive test, reduce severity, mortality, and the risk of long Covid.

To contrast, we had a friend stay with us two weeks ago in Queenstown. On landing in Tel Aviv, she tested positive for Covid-19 and had early symptoms. She was sent home and a courier delivered the anti-viral tablets four hours later. The medication consists of two drugs taken for three days.

One day after taking the tablets, her symptoms were all but gone and after four, she was back at work, in spite of being a smoker.

Once again we have been let down by a Government that promises the earth but simply cannot deliver.

Dr Alan Papert, Queenstown.

New patches

Regarding the attempts to clamp down on gang violence in Australia (NZ Herald, June 9) and possible lessons for New Zealand, perhaps Kiwi commentators should have listened to the Australian commentator who pointed out that the new laws in Queensland have not actually eliminated the problem — they have just shifted it out of their territory.

The gangs have simply moved south into New South Wales.

Unfortunately, New Zealand does not have separate states with different laws to enable us to shuffle the problem from one location to another.

As a few wise heads have observed, the gang problem will always be with us until we face up to the root causes, the reasons why people join gangs — poverty, inequality.

A. J. Forster, Mt Eden.

Searching questions

National is looking to create something called "warrantless searches" to tackle the "gang problem". What a good idea.

I, for one, will enjoy snitching on the likes of the Lions and Rotary and their mysterious activities.

Therein lies the problem, the law applies to everyone equally, not just those people we don't like the look of.

To help the National Party in its endeavours, might I suggest as a precedent that it looks at the laws that Germany had on its books from 1933 through 1945.

John Capener, Kawerau.

Over a barrel

The headline on Wednesday (NZ Herald, June 8), "Crims nab list of private gun info" illustrates why law-abiding firearms owners are opposed to the upcoming firearms register.

If the register is hacked, it will provide a "shopping list" for gangs and other criminals.

John Walsh, Green Bay.

Great strides

A Viva feature (NZ Herald, June 8) repeats the myth that, back in 1975, 79-year-old Dame Whina Cooper walked more than 1000km in less than a month at the head of the Māori Land March from North Cape to Parliament.

I was a reporter with the marchers for the first week, and no one walked the whole way. They had vehicular assistance, in particular, an aged blue and white bus loaned to them by the Auckland Peoples Union.

As organiser Dave Clarke told me at the time, "we'll have to do relays. We don't want to push it too hard. Otherwise, we'll kill them."

That's how they managed to do the 34km opening stage over unsealed Northland roads before sunset on the opening day. And the 37km stretch between Orewa and Northcote a couple of days later, in just six hours. In the latter, different 12km stages were done simultaneously.

It surely cheapens Dame Whina's memory to turn her into a cartoon, wonder woman character.

Brian Rudman, Ponsonby.

Get moving

Auckland Transport has no mandate to be led by the World Economic Forum. I am astounded that AT continues its obedience to ideologues who fixate on coercing a high percentage of commuters to ride bikes and wait at bus stops.

Perhaps a new mayor can get AT to instead account to ratepayers so that we can forestall the madness of investing in inefficient modes of transportation.

Peter Webster, Beachlands.

Royal service

Like correspondent Vince West (NZ Herald, June 7), I too searched for broadcasts of the Queen's Jubilee.

I noticed UK TV was showing Trooping the Colour at 4.45pm on Sunday. I tuned in and was, instead, treated to the wonderful and enthralling service at St Paul's Cathedral.

Why wasn't this repeated on New Zealand TV? Are those who choose what is to be broadcast not only anti-monarchy but anti-British and anti-Christianity?

She is our Queen of New Zealand, nevertheless.

Lynne Scott, Glendowie.

Loss of faith

It's hardly surprising that Nathan Brown has quit as coach of the Warriors NRL team (NZ Herald, June 8). To have success in any venture, of those expected or of those expecting, to produce a quality outcome, the raw materials required must be up to the mark or there is little use continuing.

No doubt we will see the revolving coach's door spin the same old story. New coach, new outlook, new year, old mantra...."this is our year". Yeah, nah.

Time to accept the fact that this club simply isn't good enough.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Well served

We all thought that Bjorn Borg was an incredible tennis player. He won 11 Grand Slam titles. How good is Rafael Nadal, who has now won 22 Grand Slam titles?

Rafa's career has been dogged by so many injuries, so it begs the question, how many more titles he could have won had he not been injured?

This is an era of sublime tennis, enjoy it while lasts.

Dave Miller, Matua.

Short & sweet

On China

John Tamihere says "the Chinese are respectful". How respectful are the Chinese to Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Uighur people, and anyone in China who disagrees with the government? B Hart, Kohimarama.

On crime

If it isn't the Labour Party's fault that crime has got out of hand, whose fault is it? Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

On Boris

Where's Jim Hacker when you need him? Rod Lyons, Kumeū.

On Warriors

Great to see Legend Stacy Jones now in charge of the Warriors. Hopefully, he will be a player as well coach. Even at his age, he could outperform the current mob. Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

On reality

"The reality is" seems to be the oft-used phrase by Christopher Luxon during interviews. Is he copying Winston Peters or is Winston now offering lessons on political speak skills? Peter Brady, Rothesay Bay.

On competence

Gary Wycherley (NZH, June 8) comments on those selecting incompetent ministers. The same comment also applies to those electing incompetent ministers. Derek Paterson, Sunnyhills.

On waters

Sandra Coney (NZH, June 8) has further convinced me that the Three Waters reforms, removing Aucklanders' sole ownership of their water assets, will inevitably muddy the waters in many areas beyond the stated legislation. Mary Tallon, Hauraki.

The Premium Debate

Port ditches $65m automation project

I would suggest they have left a zero off the millions down the drain. It is more like $650 million. When you take in all the associated costs for complete infrastructure and capital works at Fergusson Terminal over five years. Three brand new cranes at $11 million each and 22 automated straddle carriers at $2.5 million each. This was a ridiculous project from the outset due to the small size of the terminal. But senior management were determined to do away with driver-operated equipment because they can't work 24/7 like a machine. The board rubber-stamped all these hare-brained ideas. The council needs to front up too, as it was supposed to be overseeing the board. Guess who pays for this disaster? Yes Auckland ratepayers. Peter S.

This is why it should be listed back on the NZX. More accountability and transparency. Kahu K.

I guess an easy decision for a new board and CEO to make but I think, very short-sighted.

My guess is that automation will be revisited at Ports of Auckland within five years as this is the undeniable future for ports. Better efficiency and little or no humans hurt or dead by accident. Most major ports are at least partially automated with the crane part of the business. The board should have carefully identified what the core problems in the implementation and execution processes might have been, fixed those before scuttling the plan and throwing $65m down the drain. Wayne J W.

There's a very nice port ready in Whangārei and the citizens of Auckland could do with our waterfront back. John W.

Whangārei does not work logistically, by rail or road. Auckland needs to be fixed and there is plenty of waterfront in and around Fergusson Terminal. Auckland can handle the next 20 years when it gets its act together, during which time the rail can be enhanced to Whangārei and the port then take the overflow. Napier should also be expanded and better utilised. Glenn P.