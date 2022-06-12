Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Letters: Kiwi drivers, roads, volunteers, police, Christopher Luxon, gangs, and crumpets

9 minutes to read
A large number of gang members congregate at the Headhunters headquarters on Marua Road, Ellerslie. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A large number of gang members congregate at the Headhunters headquarters on Marua Road, Ellerslie. Photo / Brett Phibbs

NZ Herald

NZ driving penalties far too soft
Anthony Williams from NSW is right when he says drivers here are among the worst in the world (Weekend Herald, June 11).
The primary issue is one of inadequate education

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.