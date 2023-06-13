Homes in Waihī Beach after floods on May 29. Photo / Alex Cairns

Seeing is believing, right?

Whether you understand the science, acknowledge the climate models are useful, believe tipping points are fast approaching, accept the World Weather Attribution scientists are finding man’s fingerprint - or not - the extreme weather you are seeing with your very own eyes, “unprecedented” or not, is what anthropogenic global warming looks like. Want to take a risk with fossil fuel?

Dennis Horne, Howick.

Risk aversion

Who would have thought that Judith Collins would reappear politically as an advocate for genetic engineering (NZ Herald, June 12)? The current precautionary Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act is fit for purpose and needs no weakening. It reflects the ongoing need for careful scrutiny in an area where fundamental doubts over facts and safety persist. It is Collins who is behind in her science, not those wanting to retain the act in its current form. She appears not to know that claims made about the role of genes in the 1950s are disputed and in some cases, disproven. Among these are two that are critically important: the claim that genes are the sole determinants of heredity; and that biological information in a cell flows only one way - from DNA to cellular structures such as proteins. We now know this flow of information and instructions is multi-directional, multi-dimensional, and at times unpredictable. The 1950s research of Watson, Crick and Wilkins, were good in their time, but are only the beginning of the story. Much of their theory has been altered or superseded. To apply such views in the lightly-regulated industry is fraught with risk.

Denys Trussell, Newton.

Coming a cropper

The science is not the problem with GM; it’s the law. In America, a farmer tried to sue a neighbouring farmer for spreading GM pollen onto his property, hence corrupting his GM-free status. They countersued, saying he had breached their patent by having their GM crop growing on his property; ie theft. He replied that it was the bees that brought it to him so they sued, and bankrupted, the local beekeeper. Remember that scientists are only employees who have no control over the way their employers will manipulate the ethics and law around their inventions. Who says we will not suffer our own versions of this kind of behaviour by foreign owners of patents, crops, and land in New Zealand?

Martin Ball, Kelston.

National’s science spokesperson Judith Collins, pictured with leader Christopher Luxon, says the party, if elected, will open farms up to using genetic engineering and genetically-modified organisms. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Mindless violence

The photo of the little 12-year-old girl after being attacked by another girl (NZ Herald, June 12) is heartbreaking. What is happening in New Zealand when this sort of violence is meted out? Surely children are able to laugh and have fun at a restaurant without someone else thinking they’re making fun of them. One possible explanation for this violence is that the perpetrators have been desensitised to violence. A very scary thought.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

It’s ka pai

It was refreshing to read the opinion piece by Dr Jarrod Gilbert (NZ Herald, June 12) on the use of the Māori language in our daily lives. I suspect that the opposition to the use of te reo is mainly an urban resistance. Those of us brought up in country districts had no problem being told “taihoa” when we had to wait a while; or to say “tena koe” as a greeting. Primary school classes have all counted in Māori and know the days of the week in te reo. Surely we can absorb “kura” as school when we see the sign, and street names can hardly be a problem since most of us know where to find Maungakiekie Ave or Wheturangi Rd. Society can easily absorb such placenames, even though we may sometimes mispronounce them. Te reo will gradually become part of our diverse society; it’s a point of difference that comes from being Kiwi. The church has led the way since the early days, when missionaries learned Māori in order to teach the people they were living amongst. As Gilbert points out, it’s uniquely New Zealand, and we are proud to honour the diversity of our society as it has evolved since the 1840s.

Diana Burslem, Epsom.

It’s all good

Ka pai, Jarrod Gilbert, on your great little article on the hybrid version of our language. It’s what makes Aotearoa New Zealand unique and me proud to be a Kiwi. Like you, my upbringing and age hindered my ability to speak te reo competently and I make a bit of a hash of it with the little I use but it is satisfying to at least try. Kia pai tō rā.

Bob McGuigan, Devonport.

Done and dusted

In the space of just two decades, New Zealand has morphed into a tripodal society with too many people dependent on the public purse. Taxpayers who get up each morning to earn their way in the world to pay for this ever-ballooning largesse rightfully question the misguided and reckless sprinkling of magical state fairy dust as if there is no tomorrow. Transparent and honest fiduciary responsibility by our politicians is paramount and history shows we predictably fail ourselves when we do not elect our brightest and smartest to control the public purse judiciously.

Peter Brandley, Pakuranga.

Green demon

The latest announcement from the Green Party on taxation (NZ Herald, June 12) once again demonises the so-called rich. The value they have added to the economy and the employment they have created should be celebrated and we need more of them. What mandate do the Greens have from their members to depart from their environmental aspirations to concentrate on taxation that they will never be able to implement? What they should be doing is shouting from the rooftops regarding the proposal to spend $46 million of taxpayer money to subsidise the construction of large new bottom trawling vessels to destroy the fragile ecosystems that live on the seafloor. This is what the Greens originally built their party on, but it seems they have departed from these original aspirations. Perhaps the time has come for an environmental party.

Paul Jarvis, Ōrewa.

Planned growth

Dileepa Fonseka’s argument is defeated on the first point (NZ Herald, June 12): the Auckland Unitary Plan is working and providing plenty of new dwellings. Auckland rents grew by only 11 per cent over five years compared with 45 per cent for cities like Wellington. Far from being slowed down by “big neighbours”, it is “big Government” that is interfering with an already working plan that provides for 30 years of future dwellings for Auckland. Of all our major cities, Auckland is the only one that has addressed how to create more intensified housing. The Unitary Plan zones for intensification on transport routes and where there is good infrastructure. The Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS) allows it to go up without planning and will add to urban sprawl and congestion. With this summer’s terrible storms and floods, this unnecessary legislation is shown to be even more unsuitable for Auckland. The Auckland Council recognises this and has delayed Plan Change 78 so it can do crucial planning on where and how future housing can be safely built, without creating more flooding misery for people. The MDRS has never fitted Auckland and should now be thrown out.

Margot McRae, Devonport.

Share alike

With the vote taken and the sale of our collectively-owned shares in the Auckland Airport now a done deal, the question is how should the sale be best conducted? The vastly wealthy investors of the world, so-called asset managers, will now be lining up for their stake in this valuable asset, “clipping the ticket” into perpetuity but adding little or nothing of value. It would be better for the citizens of Auckland to be given the opportunity to build their personal wealth through the ownership of shares in the Auckland Airport. The council should offer some proportion of shares - at a discounted rate - to any resident of Auckland who wishes to buy them. Better the wealth stays in local ownership rather than further enriching the wealthiest people on the planet.

William O’Donnell, Sandringham.

Cortex disconnect

Your editorial (NZ Herald, June 12) explains the behaviour of two world leaders in a fair and just manner. But should this be so? With these two political heavyweights, America’s Donald Trump and Britain’s Boris Johnson suffering blows, it sets out well what happened, but gave no reasons for it. Both men led their countries with arrogance and control that appealed to the smug individual, those who live comfortably and/or see the world owing them rights. These two men have lied and manipulated throughout their reign and have behaved when challenged like toddlers unable to get their own way. They metaphorically stamp their feet, lie on their backs screaming until attention and soothing arrives to gain the adulation and comfort they seek from their groupies. These two leaders deny everything, openly challenging the facts to whip up the ire of their followers. It’s quite repellent to watch. One can only surmise that the white matter needed in the cerebral cortex during their teenage years did not occur, therefore leaving various regions of the brain unconnected.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Blues clues

Manchester City recently achieved a rare treble. How things change. Many years ago, British comedian Bernard Manning said, “The entire contents of the Manchester City trophy room have been stolen. Police are looking for a man carrying a light blue carpet.”

Roger Hall, Takapuna.

Short & sweet

On Greens

The Greens have a wealth tax policy. Do they have an environmental policy? Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

Their choice of colour has nothing whatsoever to do with the environment, rather it’s to describe their efforts to try and emulate Robin Hood. Phil Chitty, Albany.

How about calling it the Greens with Envy Tax, or “Get” for short? Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

On crime

Rather than looking at genetic modification, I suggest Christopher Luxon would gain more traction by asking why schools in Ōpōtiki are closed for fear of the reaction to the killing of a gang member. Rod Lyons, Kumeu.

On Trump

The more Donald Trump is accused, the more states and 74 million Americans support him. What a mess America is in, while sadly the world watches. Fenton Cooper, Devonport.

On te reo

Driving through Rotorua recently, I observed several new road signs in Māori and English and have added a new word to my sparse Māori vocabulary; kura/school. I am not sure what all the negative fuss is about. Margaret Wyatt, Matua.

The Premium Debate

Record wide current account deficit likely to continue

What do you expect when the Government effectively bans mining, marginalises farmers, ends oil and gas exploration and demonises successful people? Pietro E.

We need to increase our added-value agricultural exports. Cheese, butter, etc, wine, spirits, high-end beef, wool products. The rest of the world wants it. It would be good to see the Government investing in and promoting this. Chuck S.

They’re trying to tax all of those producers out of business instead, in defiance of all available science, the Paris Accord, and the future prosperity of us all. Jonathan S.

The organic food market worldwide is US$135 billion ($220b) and climbing at over 10 per cent per annum. Imagine if New Zealand became the first country with 100 per cent organic farming, so that everything we sold was in that sector of increasing demand as well as benefiting our environment. Marcus A.

The average New Zealander, when told of this news and after a moment’s pause says: “What’s a current account deficient?” Which is quickly followed by, “Can I borrow some more money? I’ve just seen a fabulous pair of shoes I want to buy.” David B.