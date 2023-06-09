Letters: Perceptions of crime, vaping, Dave Letele, bottom trawling, and Steve Braunias

Police examine a house in Kaikohe where a man was arrested in relation to the death of Linda Woods last week. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Letter of the week: Glennys Adams, Oneroa

There seems to be a disconnect between reported crime and the way people feel about their personal safety (Weekend Herald, June 3). Distress is a human response and we cannot easily dismiss those anxious about crime. We need to do better to make people feel safe. However, rather than being driven by data alone, the focus must be on the drivers of crime. Two-thirds of all serious assaults are related to family violence. Women’s Refuge CEO Ang Jury has identified factors contributing to family violence including poverty, drug use, lack of mental health services and effective rehabilitation services. According to sociologist Jarrod Gilbert, we need to get ahead of crime and prevent it, instead of punishing people once the damage is done. A new approach is needed, one that enables people with lived experience, and people and organisations already working in this space to be part of the solution. As long as we continue to work in silos, nothing will change. Addressing social problems now will save money in the future and, more importantly, will empower people to feel less afraid.

Mist opportunity

As a former Director of ASH, I am aware that going cold turkey is the most effective method of quitting smoking. Methods such as nicotine gum, patches, and vaping all maintain an addiction to nicotine. I wonder if even 20 per cent of those vaping (Weekend Herald, June 3) use it as a method of quitting? Sadly the evidence points to increased vaping by young people – including primary school students. Yet, there have been no prosecutions for sales of vapes to minors. Vapes are less expensive than cigarettes and can be easily hidden. The present Government has been soft on vaping, allowing a wide range of flavours targeted at young users. New Zealand should be following the action taken in many other Commonwealth countries to discourage vaping by making it prescription only, immediately reducing access by young people to vapes.

Janie Weir, Newmarket.

Reward or punish?

Now let me get this right. If Dave Letele has his way, (Weekend Herald, June 3), I should send my young son out to break into a dairy unmasked, smile, wave at the CCTV camera, and take as much as he can carry, safe in the knowledge that, if he gets caught, he will not be convicted but rather will demonstrate that we are a disadvantaged family so that the Government will move me to a better house, ensure that I get an immediate raise in salary and send my son back to school to learn from history that force is power and power means wealth. He sure has my vote.

Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

Gone fishing

What an incredible juxtaposition between Kennedy Warne’s book extract (Canvas, June 3) “The Beckoning Sea” detailing the rāhui (protection for a resource) since 2010 which has revitalised a reef in Deep Water Cove and the Labour/Green government’s proposal to use $46 million dollars of public money to subsidise larger bottom trawl and other bulk harvest fishing vessels for the Māori owned New Zealand fishing industry. The Government’s latest fisheries plan proposes continuing destructive fishing methods which damage the marine environment. Why?

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Condition of release

Keith Locke writes (Weekend Herald, June 3) that good prison behaviour should enable Mark Lundy early parole and not be based on him not admitting his guilt. Surely, an assessment on his future likelihood of reoffending is part of the parole system?

Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.

Feud and wine

I enjoyed reading about the literary spat (Weekend Herald, June 3) which ended with Steve Braunias having one glass of wine too many last Tuesday week at the Devonport Public Library. I can sympathise with those who were offended by my action and hope that reading Kim Knight’s balanced piece puts it in some perspective. Braunias’ “explanation” contains his usual mixture of truth, fiction, and sly malice. The provable facts are that I sent him a copy of “A Fair and Just Solution”? A history of the integration of private schools in New Zealand at his request for consideration for review; it was not some random leftover in the Listener’s reject bin. (His elaborate recall of those details rings particularly hollow.) Apparently, he follows the example of Sydney Smith (1771-1845), who quipped, “I never read a book before reviewing it. It prejudices a man so”. I have been a rigorous reviewer and received some tough reviews, for which I was mostly grateful. His piece was no review, but a naked act of personal spite and deserved punishment. I regret that it occurred at a function to celebrate Kevin Ireland, who was a friend, but am guessing that he may be quietly chuckling from above.

Dr Rory Sweetman, Orere Pt.

Diary of Steve Braunias

The dusty high street of Dodge City. A scorching sun beats over the silent town. Sheriff Braunias, tall and resolute, square jaw working slowly, teeth grinding bits of prairie chicken trail kill. He hated gristle. Squinting, his steely gaze scanned the horizon. Word had spread. His nemesis Sweetman, fuelled by a bitter grudge, was riding into town. Townspeople peered through half-closed shutters, sagebrush tumbled down the street. Sweetman, smirking astride a pony, trotted into the heart of town. Someone sniggered. The tension grew, mothers clutched their children, brave men shifted nervously. Braunias and Sweetman faced off, eyes locked in a battle of wills. Dusty silence shattered by the cawing of a distant raven. Scuttling prairie chicken. A bead of sweat trickled down Braunias’ temple. Sweetman produced a goblet of white wine, and flung it into Braunias’ face. The crowd gasped, eyes widened in shock. Sheriff Braunias stood resolute. Shaken, not stirred. He wiped the wine from his eyes, adjusted his hat, and smiled. Sweetman saw bits of gristle between the tombstone teeth; thinking, prairie chicken? Braunias shot out his hand in a blur. Sweetman flinched. It was the hand of friendship. They shook. Braunias, a man amongst men.

James Gregory, Parnell.

A quick word

What is Saudi Arabia going to buy next, the Olympic Games? Everyone has their price, and Jay Monahan has just shown us his. Phil Chitty, Albany.

Michael Wood and Jan Tinetti attribute failing their crucial ethical obligations to their busy roles as Ministers. The solution should be obvious: Remove their Ministerial responsibilities. J. Livingstone, Remuera.

It’s high time the title " the right honourable” enjoyed by our Ministers is dropped until it is earned. Time and time again they are found wanting. Chris Hallums, Whangamatā.

Wood reminds me of the hen-pecked husband who says, “if I say I’m going to do something, I’ll do it. You don’t have to keep reminding me every six months.” Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

Michael Wood has apologised sufficiently, sold the shares and donated the proceeds to charity. Time to put out this storm in a teacup and allow the Minister to continue diligently serving the people of New Zealand. Sivaswamy Mohanakrishnan, Mt Roskill.

If/when the voting age is lowered to 16, then the concurrent lowering of the age of criminal liability should also occur. Graham Steenson, Whakatāne.

Fran O’Sullivan’s article about women’s work and cleaning up references Luxon/Willis but notably omits the Ardern economic disaster, perhaps because Hipkins’ purported cleanup is probably cosmetic. Bill Capamagian, Tauranga.

Now that an arrest has been made in the Kaikohe killing, we can no doubt presume that the judiciary is busy soaking some bus tickets. Martin Adlington, Browns Bay.

Guy Body’s cartoon on bureaucratic delays faced by a Swedish furniture retailer setting up shop in NZ is witty, the “checklist” is riddled with Danish, German, Russian and Ukrainian letters. Chris Kiwi, Mt Albert.

Having just watched a documentary on the Māori Battalion, this Pākehā can cope with some Māori words on road signs. Robert Duke, Waiheke Island.

It’s commendable that our government is looking to ban single-use plastic bags, drinking straws, and plastic tableware, yet a million disposable nappies go into our landfill each day and take 100+ years to break down. Pauline Paget, Campbells Bay.

No need to fear losing a public holiday if we ditch the monarchy and become a republic: just call it Republic Day. John Mihaljevic, Henderson.

Honours recipients often indicate they were “humbled”, presumably thinking of the Mac Davis song “Oh Lord, it’s hard to be humble when you’re perfect in every way”. P Harlen, Mt Maunganui.

I suggest Ayesha Verrall change the name of “strawberry jelly donut” vapes to “cough your lungs out”, “black lung” or even “poison yourself” to discourage young people from vaping. Pauline Murray, Henderson.



