Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Scammer and banks, Michael Wood, Matt Heath, airport shares, and Queen Camilla

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Borja Ares says his wife Alfiya Laxmidhar doesn't blame him for losing $330,000 in a scam and that she is the rock holding the family together. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Borja Ares says his wife Alfiya Laxmidhar doesn't blame him for losing $330,000 in a scam and that she is the rock holding the family together. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tipping the balance

Deputy Director Operations of DIA John Michael seems to think scammers are going to step forward in droves, cease, and repay ill-gotten gains, because the DIA may get on to them. Yeah

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand