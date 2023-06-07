Borja Ares says his wife Alfiya Laxmidhar doesn't blame him for losing $330,000 in a scam and that she is the rock holding the family together. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tipping the balance

Deputy Director Operations of DIA John Michael seems to think scammers are going to step forward in droves, cease, and repay ill-gotten gains, because the DIA may get on to them. Yeah right. Usually, somewhere in the scam, a bank is involved. There are likely to be millions of dollars quietly being fraudulently siphoned out of accounts because customers don’t pick up modest but illicit items. But the banks should know these transactions are likely shonky. With banks seemingly so keen for New Zealand to abandon cheques and paper trails in favour of digital and electronic, and the necessity for the elderly to be computer literate, the banks have a duty to step up to the plate and, prima facie, accept that if the customer says the charge is fraud, it is. Especially if the bank has knowledge that a claim for payment is from some entity that it knows from recent activity, is involved with scamming. Banks, acting in concert with the DIA and both resources may have a better chance of countering scams if the banks carry more of the cost, and losses and thus have a reason to help in combatting scammers. There needs to be a shift in the roles of responsibility. Jim Black, Katikati.

Omission impossible

To assist Minister Michael Wood with his annual completion and update of the MP’s pecuniary interests register, a logical reference point would be his annual income tax returns which will, or at least should, include a schedule of dividend income. His accountant, financial adviser and share broker could also be a useful source of financial information. Presumably, the Minister played it safe and signed off his return with E&OE (errors and omissions excepted). Bruce Eliott, St Heliers.

Pack mentality

Matt Heath is becoming my favourite columnist for all things reasoned, particularly parenting (NZ Herald, June 5). Spending time with your children with something as innocuous as a pack of playing cards can’t be underestimated. The gold lies in the time spent, not the activity. Statistics show over the past five years there has been a 400 per cent increase in ram raids and 76 per cent of those being caught are under 18 years of age. I’m not advocating leniency or minimal responsibility but, as a society, we can’t ignore that the children committing these crimes are the discarded ones; forgotten. They’re invisible until their rage and misery coalesce into ramming a stolen car through a shopfront. It’s possibly too late for many and simplistic to suggest playing cards will mitigate the damage, but to paraphrase Heath; “a quality upbringing produces powerful, competent humans”. Experts agree early intervention is critical so why, given that Oranga Tamariki is tied up yet again in another restructuring, isn’t the Government investing more than the paltry $26 million over four years to NGOs that provide such crucial intervention services? Perhaps if we had taught these children respect is more important than attention and lasts longer, we wouldn’t be in this mess. Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Beyond dividends

Simon Wilson (NZ Herald, June 6) refers to Auckland Council estimates of “revenue” from its Auckland International Airport shares as being $42m rising to $79m by 2031. This is presumably from dividends, not from the appreciation of share value over time. In June 2009, AIA shares were valued at $1.94. In June 2023, they are $8.80. They have increased steadily over those 14 years at $0.49 per year on average. On that basis, Auckland Council’s $2.2 billion of AIA shares would increase in value by $122m each year. Capital appreciation doesn’t pay bills but it must surely be an important factor when contemplating the sale of the shares. Also worth noting is that in 2019, pre-Covid, AIA shares were valued at $9.50. David Hopkins, Remuera.

Ready buyer

Why doesn’t the Government buy the Auckland Council’s Auckland Airport shares? A strategic asset like the Auckland Airport should be owned by the Government, not by a local council. It would save $100m of selling costs and the Government would get a far better return on this asset than on just about all of its “investments”. Problem solved, the council balances its books and the Government gets a top-drawer investment. Graham Fleetwood, Botany Downs.

Follow the money

What is it with Mayor Brown that he will not allow media or other audiences to ask questions? He wants to sell all the airport shares - worth a reputed $2b - to pay a mere $325m shortfall and forego a yearly dividend but has made no mention of what plans he has for the rest of the money from the sale. Why won’t a partial sale suffice? As mayor, he is not a private citizen who can do as he pleases with a publicly owned asset. We need to know. P. Belsham, Mt Albert.

Due respect

Mayor Brown is daily doing the hard yards of cleaning up after countless profligate long-term big spenders, but he’s getting lampooned right left and centre by myriad shrinking violets grizzling that he “don’t talk proper polite”. One of our biggest new-age problems is voters who place feeling respected above getting the job done. It supports the view that democracy is a terrible political system, even if it is the least worst. Jim Carlyle, Te Atatū Peninsula.

Goodness gracious

Inevitably, bestowing the NZ Order of Merit on Queen Camilla will cause resentment in certain quarters. However, as far as I am aware, the award was held by the Queen Mother, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Thus, to not offer it to the present consort could be seen as gratuitous and ungracious rudeness on New Zealand’s part. I would not want my country regarded in that light - nor do I ever want to see it become a republic. Geraldine Taylor, Remuera.

Revolt postponed

Glen Stanton (NZ Herald, June 6) believes that if Queen Camilla’s honour is not rescinded, we (the 5.1 million NZers) will be so outraged we will immediately become a republic. A quick survey of some friends tells me no one actually gives a monkey’s. Stanton can therefore rest easy in his bed. I am confident that no angry mobs with burning torches are imminent. Ed Roggeveen, Blenheim.

Mist opportunity

How do you explain New Zealand’s farcical response to the vaping crisis (NZ Herald, June 6) compared to Australia? They will be making vapes prescription only. Why won’t we? Well according to Health Minister Ayesha Verrall, there might be someone hesitant to visit a doctor due to the cost of a visit. So instead we condemn a whole new generation to nicotine addiction. Verrall’s solution to the crisis? “A strawberry doughnut [vape name] might be replaced with ‘berry’.” So how do you explain our Monty Python policies? Dare I suggest very effective industry lobbyists and thoroughly gutless politicians? Doug Hannan, Mt Maunganui.

Qualified to vote

On lowering the voting age to 16, perhaps an eligibility test might be more appropriate. A “maturity test” is not applicable – many so-called grown-ups would fail. What about a “knowledge of civics” test? Many grown-ups would fail. A “sense of responsibility” test, a minimal intelligence test? Many grown-ups would fail. In fact, many grown-ups don’t even vote. The question is: Who is going to have to live in this world after I’m dead and gone? Every teenager is at least 60 years younger than I am. But they’re not all 60 years dumber. Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.

Victorian values

I have just returned from Melbourne, where we experienced a smooth and speedy exit from the terminal to the CBD. The experience from Auckland Airport was very different. The baggage claim was painfully slow. The queue to Customs was also painful. When we finally got to Customs, the woman was rude and abrasive. It made me wish I had stayed in Melbourne. Come on Auckland, this is pathetic. Oh, one other thing, Melbourne actually has street sweepers to keep the place clean. If my dad wasn’t in Auckland, I would defect. Fiona Helleur, Milford.

Short & sweet

On Parliament

Regarding possibly extending the parliamentary term from three years to four years, the current three is probably too long for a bad government but too short for a good government. Take care what you wish for. Mike Baker, Tauranga.

Thank you, Daron Parton, your picture of voting at 16 (NZH, June 7) was priceless. D. Hoekstra, Henderson.

On Wood

In what was already a government bereft of talent, another senior member shows utter disregard for convention and Parliamentary rules and is further proof that this Government does not have the credentials or caucus to govern. Glenn J Pacey, Glendowie.

Regardless of what party you support, I believe Michael Wood to be a good, genuine hard-working MP with a difficult portfolio. I certainly hope he does not lose his job over this oversight. Alan Walker, St Heliers.

New Zealanders should be outraged that, even after six requests, Michael Wood did not sell his Auckland Airport shares. October cannot come soon enough. Jo Malcolm, Parnell.

Another one bites the dust. Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

On Bondi

One can only imagine what the late Dame Edna would have to say about the mountainous fake turd left on Bondi Beach, a thoughtful prezzie from us: “A mighty bowel motion, right next to the ocean, possums!” Dean Donoghue, Pāpāmoa Beach.

The Premium Debate

Prebble: Who’ll do the work if jobseekers won’t?

Then we blame immigrants that apparently take “our jobs” when we’re too lazy to go and work to start with. We need to take a good hard look at ourselves in the mirror first before complaining about immigrants. They are essentially the lifeblood of our workforce. Tim H.

There should be a requirement for jobseekers to do 20 or 30 hour’s volunteer work a week. Even if you don’t have a job, you can support the community that is supporting you. Anna S.

It would probably cost 10 times more in sourcing work that can be done by unemployed/unemployable individuals, then the need for supervisors of the volunteer plus all the other public liability expenses and risk assessments. Nah, it’s much cheaper for the Government to keep them on the sofa in front of the TV, certainly not out among the general public being the responsibility of a government agency while working outside for nothing. Bruce C.

Could we penalise laziness, like reverse speeding tickets? Easily measured. Tim B.

I know plenty of lazy people who are fully employed. Dianne M.

At the moment being unemployed is a choice for many - they are too comfortable living on handouts. Jason G.

Surely “jobseeker’s benefit” is an oxymoron? Patrick F.

We need a system of targeted training for jobseekers, as such as improving reading for those who need it. Yes, there would be a cost in the short term but huge benefits for the individuals and our country in the long term as people build up skills and confidence. Set people up to get into the workforce in the future. Iwi need to be involved in this area, they have received large settlements and many are doing well financially. They need to step up and invest in training and development for their own people. Sue J.