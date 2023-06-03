Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Timber harvesting, Wayne Brown’s empathy and the unsused service

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Work clearing forestry slash pinned against the Gisborne Gladstone Road Bridge. Photo / Grant Bradley

Work clearing forestry slash pinned against the Gisborne Gladstone Road Bridge. Photo / Grant Bradley

Letter of the week:

Timber harvesting change needed

The devastating floods on the East Coast, and the cycle of land degradation that will continue to unfold , if nothing is done, can only be mitigated

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand