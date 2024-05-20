Inquest on Christchurch terror attack resumes, leader of search team remains hopeful and NZ Air Force ready to evacuate New Zealanders in New Caledonia. Video / AP / NZHerald

New Zealanders stranded in New Caledonia may have to endure at least five more days of riots and civil unrest, with Air New Zealand’s next scheduled flight not until Saturday.

It comes as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) says it’s aware of about 290 New Zealanders in New Caledonia - more than the 250 reported previously.

Air NZ’s chief operational integrity and safety officer, captain David Morgan, said the main international airport in Nouméa remains closed, with all commercial flights suspended.

“Air New Zealand’s next scheduled service is Saturday 25 May, however we will continue to review this and may add capacity when the airport reopens. We will only recommence services into Nouméa when we can be assured that the airport is safe and secure and that there is a safe route for our ground staff and customers to reach the airport.”

Morgan said he was unable to advise when Air NZ would have this assurance.

“New Zealand is seriously concerned about the situation and violent protests in Noumea. The safety of New Zealanders in New Caledonia is an urgent priority for us,” an MFAT spokesperson said.

MFAT said New Zealand was “exploring possible options” and working alongside Australia and other partners on their planning to help get New Zealanders in New Caledonia home.

“We are not able to share details on specific options at this stage.”

Meanwhile the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) Hercules remains on standby to fly to the island and bring stranded Kiwis home.

On Sunday evening, the ministry updated its Safe Travel advice, saying that Air Force repatriation flights were ready to depart for New Caledonia, pending a green light from France.

“New Zealand authorities have now completed preparations for flights using NZDF aircraft to bring home New Zealanders in New Caledonia while commercial services are not operating.”

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning, Defence Minister Judith Collins said talks with the French Government are still ongoing - and will determine exactly when New Zealand authorities will be allowed to head in.

“The issue is ... that [the] Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has to work through the French Government.

“Our advice to everybody is to keep in touch with MFAT, the embassy there. Stay in your own home, don’t go out unnecessarily and understand that help is coming.”

It is understood only 50 people will be allowed on the aircraft each time - so it will take several trips to bring stranded Kiwis home.

Asked how officials would determine who got on first, Collins said: “We’ve said - made it clear - pregnant women, the elderly [and] people with children would obviously get preference to everyone else.

“But that we will get them [and] be able to bring everyone else.”

RNZ reports six people have been killed, and more than 230 people have been arrested in the riots, protesting a new law that would allow French residents who have lived there for more than 10 years to vote.

Some say this would weaken the indigenous Kanak vote.

Official advice and help for Kiwis in New Caledonia

New Zealanders requiring consular assistance can contact the New Zealand Consulate-General in Noumea on nznoumea@mfat.net or for consular emergencies after-hours on 0800 30 10 30 or +64 99 20 20 20.

The La Tontouta International Airport remains closed but is expected to open at 9am local time tomorrow.

However, the official advice for New Zealanders in New Caledonia is that they not attempt to travel to the airport at this stage.

Anyone who has not yet registered their details via MFAT’s SafeTravel website is advised to do so, to get up-to-date messages from authorities.

Kiwis there are told to stay in touch with their respective airlines for other up-to-date advice about commercial flight schedules.

There is also a recommendation to stay in contact with their travel insurance providers to see what insurance cover may apply in these circumstances.