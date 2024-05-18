Burnt out cars in New Caledonia during civil unrest. Photo: Twitter / @ncla1ere

The Government has completed preparations for NZ Defence Force rescue flights for Kiwis stranded in New Caledonia following riots and chaos in the archipelago.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters today said they are awaiting approval from French authorities as to when the flights are safe to proceed.

“Ever since the security situation in New Caledonia deteriorated earlier this week, the safety of New Zealanders there has been an urgent priority for us,” Peters wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“We continue to work closely with New Zealanders in New Caledonia to support them.”

Noumea descended into chaos on Monday, with armed clashes between indigenous Kanak pro-independence protesters and security forces.

They were sparked by anger at a proposed new law that would allow French residents who have lived there for more than 10 years to vote – which some say will weaken the Kanak vote.

Since then, five people have died and hundreds have been injured in the French territory.

There are currently 231 Kiwis listed as being in New Caledonia.

Air New Zealand on Friday confirmed it was forced to cancel its upcoming flights between Noumea and Auckland on Saturday and Monday, with the airport in Noumea closed until at least Tuesday.

“Even when the airport does reopen, Air New Zealand will only operate into Noumea when we can be assured that the airport is safe and secure, and that there is a safe route for our ground staff and customers to reach the airport,” a spokesperson said.

Those New Zealanders in New Caledonia not already registered on Safe Travel should do so, Peters said, and those already registered should update their details if their circumstances change.

New Zealanders in need of immediate consular assistance should contact the 24/7 Consular Emergency line on +64 99 20 20 20.

Earlier, Mfat said it had activated its emergency crisis system, and consular officials in Noumea were in regular contact with impacted New Zealanders, New Caledonia authorities and “international partners”.



