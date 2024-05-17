There is civil unrest in both New Caledonia and Rafah as conflict continues, the Waitangi Treaty is claimed to have been breached regarding the governments reforms on hospitals.

By Lydia Lewis, Kelvin Anthony at RNZ

Police have used tear gas and stun grenades on rioters at an airport near Nouméa as the chaos in New Caledonia stretches into its sixth day.

Five people, including two police officers, have died and hundreds of people are injured amid clashes between authorities and pro-independence protesters.

Smoke rises during protests in Nouméa, New Caledonia, which have left at least five people dead and hundreds injured. Photo / AP

They were sparked by anger at a proposed new law that would allow French residents who have lived in New Caledonia for more than 10 years to vote - which some say will weaken the indigenous Kanak vote.

On Friday evening, local media reported rioters on the field at a domestic airport, Magenta Airport, had thrown hammers and stones at police.

Officers responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

Police warned that if that was not enough to control the situation, the military was authorised to use lethal weapons.

Nouméa is under a nightly curfew, with anyone who violates it warned they could face six months in prison or a fine of up to 895,000 French Pacific francs ($13,000).

Burnt cars are lined up after unrest in Nouméa, New Caledonia, on May 15. France has imposed a state of emergency in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia to quell deadly unrest that has left five people dead, erupting after protests over voting reforms. Photo / AP

A New Caledonia government crisis unit spokesperson said there was enough food in the country to last two months.

However, there was a restocking issue, with roads impassable due to debris.

A 71-year-old woman who missed out on dialysis treatment this week due to the blockages has finally been transported to Nouméa by boat for treatment.

Meanwhile, cars have been set on fire at Dumbéa town hall. Mayor Yohann Lecourieux told the public television station NC la 1ère he was “worried about the future”.

Journalists attacked

NC la 1ère is strengthening the security surrounding its journalists after an incident where a reporting team was attacked by about 20 hooded men.

A reporter said she and a camera operator were attacked on Friday morning near the centre of Nouméa.

The men ordered them to leave, then smashed the windows of their car, the reporter told AFP.

French security force embark a plane to New Caledonia on May 16 at the Istres military base, southern France. France has imposed a state of emergency as 1000 promised reinforcements for security services were deployed with increased powers to quell unrest in the archipelago. Photo / AP

They also snatched the camera operator’s camera from his hands and threatened him with a stone.

The journalists were not injured and were rescued by a passing motorist.

NC la 1ère director of news content Olivier Gélin told AFP the station’s journalists would be accompanied by security agents until further notice.

“We will now take people to protect the teams during filming, in addition to the classic protections in this type of situation, helmets and bulletproof vests,” he said.

Meanwhile, Coralie Cochin said her husband, a reporter for AFP, was photographing the burnt ruins of a shop when a man started throwing rocks at him.

An intern who had been working with Cochin at the local media outlet, La Premier, was also attacked on Friday.

She was also rescued by a passing motorist, but lost her belongings in the ordeal.

‘A complete war zone’

A resident of Portes de Fer, in the centre of Nouméa, said it was terrifying to witness the chaos unfold.

Hari Simon told RNZ Pacific that businesses, houses, car companies and factories in the area had all been burnt.

It was “a very frightening scene punctuated by the sound of gun shots that broke the silence of the night”, he said.

There was “a threatening sense of danger looming in the air”, he said.

At night, people roamed the streets with guns, burning down buildings and exchanging fire with police officers.

However, since the arrival of the first batch of military policy officers (gendarmes) on Wednesday, the situation had died down a little, he said.

Residents did not expect the violence to escalate so quickly and were caught off guard, he said.

“When we became fully aware of the gravity of the situation that Monday night and more specifically in the early hours of Tuesday morning, road blocks had already been erected.”