Letters: Mayoral mayhem, book bans and the King’s Birthday

The Government should be ashamed of its failure to pass promised mammogram legislation that could save the lives of older women. Photo / 123RF

Vote — or prepare to clean up

Fran O’Sullivan’s “Women’s work shouldn’t be the cleaning up” looks at Nicola Willis and Desley Simpson as two prominent deputies having to clean up after inaccurate and bumbly approaches by their leaders. Neither Christopher Luxon nor Wayne Brown are articulate when addressing their narrow views to the public, but Luxon seems totally unaware of the huge impact on women’s health and welfare his beliefs will make. What is enlightening and significant in the article were references to the latest Roy Morgan polls showing men favour Luxon and women prefer a Labour/Green coalition, with core support coming from younger women aged 18-49 years. Why is this? Does Luxon appeal more to men predominantly to secure their financial future and Labour/Green seen by women as wanting to achieve a safe and liveable one? It’s the moving away from big businesses controlling fossil fuel companies along with other polluters we need to vote in support of otherwise we’ll all be cleaning up, if we can, a greatly troubled and unhealthy world.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead

Mammogram promise

The Labour government has criticised National for saying that women who can afford to pay a $5 prescription charge on contraceptive medication should do so. Bizarrely, senior Minister Megan Woods compared this stance to the cruel treatment of women in The Handmaid’s Tale. Perhaps she has forgotten that her government has been happily collecting this charge for nearly six years. Of greater importance is the Government’s refusal to honour their 2017 election promise to extend free mammograms to women aged 69-74. I fall into this cohort and recently paid close to $700 for the test and a follow-up. I know many women couldn’t afford this amount so some of them will not be finding out, as l did, that they have breast cancer until it’s very serious, perhaps terminal. I am currently being treated and am very grateful for the care l’m receiving but the Government should be ashamed of its failure to pass promised legislation that could save the lives of older women. This issue is far more important than a $5 surcharge.

Christine Tait, Mt Eden

Political promises

No matter how it is spun, all political parties through to the end of October are jostling for position. They want us to believe that they care about us, will save us from poverty or too much tax. We want to know what’s in it for us too — will we get our infrastructure fixed, and will health and education get the investment it needs? Just remember that once elected, political expediency and promise grinds to a halt, because consultation and political interference, red tape and procrastination comes into play. Once elected, the pressure to perform evaporates into the abyss until the next three year cycle comes around.

John Ford, Taradale

Mayoral mayhem

Wayne Brown seems to think the way to win a political argument is to insult and deride his colleagues, including council staff who are not participants in the argument. Not content with that, he emails them crass insults made by members of the public. He has trouble speaking English properly and is not interested in pronouncing words like Whangārei correctly. What is he doing as mayor of Auckland?

Gavin Kay, Remuera

Tinetti’s offences

The serial offending by the Minister of Education, Jan Tinetti, is extraordinary. Her excuse for offending is apparently thinking that she hasn’t. I wonder if, when she was a teacher, she thought it was OK for students not to do their homework if they didn’t think they had to? The problem is that when you have a serial offender who can’t accept their wrongdoing, all sensible control is lost. It’s like setting the dog to watch the meat. The only answer is that Hipkins has to man up as the headmaster and take the obvious step of suspending her.

Fred Wilson, Narrow Neck

Crime solutions

There is much talk about crime, its causes and its possible solutions. On one side there is the anti-punishment group who are in favour of rehabilitation and the other group which can be described as “lock em up”. Looking at the last 20 years, it appears neither works. If citizens are asked which method they prefer, I am sure many like me would say the “lock em up” solution is preferred because it makes them safer. So, borstal, boot camps or prison is okay with me. Anything that makes my family safer is the only solution. Rehab does not work any better than a cell.

Brent Marshall, Whangaparāoa

Blame perpetrators

It is absurd to blame the Government and the police for the spate of ram-raids, attacks on dairy owners, home invasions, drunk-driving tragedies etc. The blame lies with the scumbags who perpetrate the crimes. They have never been taught right from wrong, don’t care who they hurt and whose property they wreck. If apprehended, police officers must treat them gently or risk finding themselves on a charge. The community needs to be protected from these — er — persons. How would they deal with the problem in, say, Singapore?

Anne Martin, Helensville

Harbour Bridge wobble

The fact that the Auckland Harbour Bridge wobbles when enough people walk on it to the extent that it could result in serious, crushing injuries should be of concern to everyone. But should it? Richard Young, an engineer and advocate for cyclists biking across the bridge has stated that the bridge only swings when there are large numbers, about 1000, crossing on the clip-ons. The only time when these kinds of numbers ventured across the bridge at the one time were the 1975 and 2004 land marches and more recently the anti-mandate protest march. While not wanting to appear culturally insensitive or having a disregard to those who don’t want the jab but still want a job, a simple solution to the problem could be to not let people walk over the bridge in large numbers. Protesters have plenty of opportunity to protest at any venue throughout the country as long as they choose a place that does not cause injury or loss of life. In any case, the Bridge is closed to all traffic during high winds. Also, the Harbour Bridge was built for cars and not foot traffic so why should people assume they can use it for something that it was not built for? Or maybe Waka Kotahi can just place orange road cones across the bridge as a solution to the wobble problem when large numbers want to cross it as that seems to be their go to solution to any problem relating to roads and bridges in this country.

Bernard Walker, Pāpāmoa

Census insult

I fancy a few tickets to the Warriors and a visit to the Warehouse so I don’t think I will complete my census form next time. Who knows, I may be lucky and score a bonus overseas trip, too. What an insult to those who comply with society’s rules and laws. I bet these people have no trouble completing their benefit forms on time.

Keith Moran, Stonefields

Book ban

Sometimes you wonder how right can be so wrong, but the banning of the Bible in a Utah school sets a new low standard (or is it a high standard?). A prank from a parent concerned about book banning requested the Bible be banned and now we know that not only can the Bible be banned but probably every book written. Banning it appears has no limits with scientific facts including evolution on the naughty list and in India even the periodic table has been removed from the school curriculum. Let’s work on banning the bomb, religious and racial discrimination and once those are solved then we will be living in a better world.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne

Library melodrama

Kim Knight is always well worth reading and her report on the Devonport Library melodrama is no exception. Ever the consummate professional journalist, she never let the unfolding mayhem take her food and wine eye off the ball — identifying the wine and its temperature and judging the quality of the cheese straws (Weekend Herald, June 3). Not to mention her marvellous article on the art and culture journey of Graham Tipene in the same issue.

Peter Beyer, Sandringham

Short & Sweet

On Wayne Brown

US President Harry Truman had a sign on his desk that said, “The buck stops here!”. Someone should make one for Wayne Brown.

Rosemary MacKenzie, Rotorua

On Queen St

Now Queen St has been closed in the middle, I propose that the Britomart end be renamed King St and the bit in the middle the Spare Square.

Jan Anderson, St. Heliers

On King’s Birthday

For years we celebrated the Queen’s birthday when it wasn’t her birth date. Are we now going to mark the King’s birthday when it isn’t his “special” day?

Barbara Matthews, Onehunga

On Labour

Animal Farm by George Orwell sets the basis for Labour’s (secret) policies and election campaign.

Derek Paterson, Sunnyhills

On homeowners

The Government has announced it and councils will pay out cyclone-affected landowners. Given Grant Robertson hasn’t worked out how councils will afford it, is this just another announcement?

Steve Dransfield, Wellington

On rugby

If top teams like the Blues keep inflicting viewers with the rubbish rugby played versus a very limited Highlanders side, we can forget the prospect of any glory at the World Cup.

Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay















