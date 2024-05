Inquest on Christchurch terror attack resumes, leader of search team remains hopeful and NZ Air Force ready to evacuate New Zealanders in New Caledonia. Video / AP / NZHerald

20 May, 2024 06:04 AM Quick Read

A section of State Highway 1 is closed - and emergency services have descended on the scene - in the Horowhenua.

The main route is blocked following an incident involving a train near Mcleavey Rd, Ohau.

Police said emergency services responded around 5.10pm.

The road is expected to remain closed over the next few hours and motorists are advised to expect delays.

Diversions are in place at SH57 and Muhunoa East Rd.

MORE TO COME