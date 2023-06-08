Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Safe investments, Michael Wood, voting age, civics lessons, He Waka Eke Noa, and the property buy-back scheme

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
Cash stashed for safe keeping in between mattresses. Photo / Jill Battaglia, Getty Images, File

Cash stashed for safe keeping in between mattresses. Photo / Jill Battaglia, Getty Images, File

Safe investments?

I find it inconceivable that people are happy to invest their fortunes with someone over the phone. I also agree that banks (NZ Herald, June 8) should be far more vigilant than it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand