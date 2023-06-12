There is a large disparity in health spending between women and men. Photo / Leonid Yastremskiy, 123rf

Health imbalance

I read your article (Weekend Herald, June 10) about free cervical screening with some concern, although I’m sure it is accurate. It might be the only national screening programme that is not free, but that is because there is no national screening programme for prostate cancer, testicular cancer or any other “male” issues. As a 50-year-old male, there is no screening available for me unless I approach my GP and pay the full amount myself. A bit different to, say, breast cancer screening. For every $1 that is spent on female health issues, male health issues get only 6c. If extra funding is given to cervical screening, that figure will decline further. I believe it is Men’s Health Week. There are plenty of areas where men lose out (far higher suicide rates, shorter life expectancy, far more dying from Covid, funding for screening programmes) compared to females in the health stakes. I’m sure part of the reason for this lack of funding by the Government is that the media only seem interested in female health issues, so the Government can get away with criminally underfunding male health.

Rob Glass, Newmarket.

Poor calibre

The independent panel reviewing elections has made some critical recommendations. However, there is something missing: strengthening the quality of politicians. The electoral system cannot be separated from the parliamentary system - they are interconnected. Changing the voting age or limiting donations won’t give us the better quality governance that voters really seek. As we have seen in the past few months, and in fact over the past few years, is that the quality of politicians leaves a lot to be desired across a range of parties. From unfathomable forgetful memories to petulant grandstanding, from unbecoming behaviour to sharing insider information, our politicians have shown a lack of respect for their elected (or, if from the list, appointed) role as a Member of Parliament. It seems quality does not, necessarily, come naturally to MPs. This may be due to most MPs coming from a privileged, connected, or elite background where there is little need for public accountability. As it is hard to legislate personal integrity, it is necessary for party leaders, the Speaker and Privileges Committee to take their roles more seriously. Only when there is better confidence in the quality of our politicians should they be rewarded with a four-year term.

M. Boardman, Dunedin.

Critical mass

Geoff Barlow and Allan Spence both call for the return of civics teaching in schools (NZ Herald, June 9). It’s a great idea, but it won’t happen. The “critical and rational thinking” Barlow calls for would disrupt and weaken the systematic ideological indoctrination going on in schools. Critically- and rationally-thinking students would notice this and some would feel confident enough to point it out.

Gavan O’Farrell, Lower Hutt.

Taxed twice

Most people do not realise that the Greens’ proposed wealth tax (NZ Herald, June 12) would include the family home. And it would violate many of New Zealand’s existing tax treaties with other countries because it would allow income to be taxed twice. It would be a huge burden on the biggest employer in New Zealand - small businesses - which already struggle with income and GST. In the United States, those states like New York and California that have adopted various kinds of wealth taxes are losing wealthy residents in droves. The same would happen to New Zealand, as those who already pay 70 per cent of the taxes flee for Australia to avoid additional taxes.

Dan McGuire, Nelson.

Illustration / Guy Body

Wages sorted

The continual confrontation concerning the wages of nurses, teachers, police, fire brigade et al can be resolved quite easily once and for all, by aligning them with the increases granted by the same body that independently adjusts the salary of our elected parliamentary representatives.

Reg Briggs, Rotorua.

Cover story

I have just received my building insurance renewal invoice from Vero/ANZ. An increase of $416 (GST inclusive) of which $181 was attributable to EQC. They will now pay out a maximum of $300,000, if applicable, instead of $150,000 last year. Fair enough, an increase to cover a doubling of the EQC-committed payout. The other component of the increase ($180) is payable directly to the insurance company. Since the sum insured of my property has increased by $82,000 then the obligated amount of a payout from the insurance company has reduced by $68,000. Obviously, the insurance companies are firm believers in the motto of “never let a good crisis go to waste”. I contacted the insurance company but was unable to obtain a satisfactory (or even credible) answer to this price gouging. Perhaps it would be better not to insure and await the inevitable government bailout/buy-out, should some further catastrophe befall us.

Bill MacDougall, Milford.

Light rail

Should Transport Minister Wood permanently lose the portfolio, hopefully “light rail” can be buried with him. With no decision as to its purpose, (airport line or local commuter line to Mt Roskill), and no idea of the cost - except that it would be astronomical and accompanied by years of disruption - it is impossible for the public to give informed consent. The Auckland Council could reasonably ask the Government to allocate a portion of what it would save to transport projects that would show almost immediate benefits, such as better and gradually electrified bus services, more directional bus lanes, with priority for buses at intersections, improved train and ferry services, more cycle lanes and urgent road improvements.

Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

Terminal upgrade

I find the comments by Air New Zealand and Qantas (NZ Herald, June 9) to be no more than posturing. After 51 years - representing airlines, cruise lines, rental car companies and more - airport charges, government taxes and port taxes have become incremental to the costs of travel. In my experience, none of the increases have deterred the determined traveller. I would believe most people understand the associated facilities required to fly, cruise, etc cannot be freely provided. When they are improved or upgraded, the travel experience becomes more pleasurable. And a point to recall, fuel surcharges applied a few years back still did not deter most travellers. So go for it Auckland Airport, the upgrade is well overdue. The new terminal built at Taupō is a great example.

Ian Read, Taupō.

Share folly

Compromise budgets never produce good results. This Auckland Council one goes nowhere but downhill in Auckland’s management. There was no need to sell airport shares. They cost the council nothing so do not reflect the council’s dire financial situation. This relates entirely to Labour, with councils having been led by Phil Goff and Len Brown. The solution was really the need to rein in the CCOs, especially Auckland Transport, who should be restricted to road maintenance and bus services. Also, some social services, for example, housing, are not council responsibility but a government one. Wayne Brown needs to focus on core responsibilities.

Derek Paterson, Sunnyhills.

Cutting costs

Having seen the live screening of Mayor Wayne Brown’s proposal to sell down the Auckland Airport shares and heard the reasons why this should be avoided at all costs, it’s strange that there was never a mention of councillors and local board members volunteering to accept a reduction in their ratepayer-paid salaries. I guess it’s true that turkeys don’t vote for an early Christmas.

Bruce Woodley, Birkenhead.

Accounted for

Thank you Maureen Little for your insight into the workings of the budgeting service provided by the Presbyterian Support Northern (NZ Herald, June 7). Budgeting services are provided throughout Auckland but there is scant knowledge of their importance to so many in our community. Maureen, for 35 years, has patiently helped a large cross-section of people who are in desperate need of financial support. Hopefully, she is soon recognised in the King’s Honours list.

Jan O’Connor, Takapuna.

Transition of Venus

Congratulations to Michael Venus, in my opinion one of New Zealand’s best sportsmen, who gets hardly any recognition here in his home country. Michael made the final of the Mixed Doubles at the French Open. He and his Canadian partner Bianca Andreescu were narrowly beaten in a tiebreaker. His 20 career titles include winning the 2017 French Open Men’s Doubles title. In fact, over the years he has made five Grand Slam doubles finals, which is an outstanding achievement in the highly competitive sport of tennis. Here at our North Shore tennis club, where both his mother and sister are current playing members, we are all very proud of our connection with Michael.

Glen Stanton, president, Mairangi Bay Tennis Club.

Short & sweet

On Brown

Once Wayne Brown has sorted out the Auckland Council, perhaps he could sort out vaping and the health reforms. Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

On Greens

The Green Party really doesn’t like successful people being successful. John Ford, Taradale.

With the announcement of its tax policy, the Green Party has finally proven without a doubt that green is the colour of envy. Pat Taylor, Bethlehem.

On wealth

I think the concept of a wealth tax is a good thing. What worries me though is how the Government would spend it. Chris Tompkins, New Plymouth.

On driving

There are quite a number of motorists out there who have forgotten how to use their indicators. Most frustrating and, at times, dangerous. D. Cook, Torbay.

On Warriors

Shaun Johnson is hungry and it ain’t about food. Rex Head, Papatoetoe.

On Ardern

A suggestion for the title of Jacinda Ardern’s upcoming autobiography - Spare Us. Ian Collinson, Remuera.

The Premium Debate

Meet the employees who are “quiet quitting”

Generally, workers who go beyond are noticed and will be promoted and trusted more than quiet quitters. If you’re not promoted, change jobs until your extra work is recognised. Going beyond doesn’t mean burning out - when you’re young, you often don’t have kids and other commitments that older workers do, and you also naturally have more energy. When tough times appear, quiet quitters will be the first to be axed unless they’re very, very good at what they do and are difficult to replace. It is what it is. Dan M.

That’s all good but just don’t later moan about no promotions or ability to earn enough money to have a great lifestyle. David H.

If your job can’t be done within normal working hours, then either you are inefficient or the job is too big for one person. Working only the hours you are paid for will reveal which one it is, and action can be taken. I know lots of people who turn their work phones off outside work hours. Seems sensible to me. Susan M.

We live in the Age of the Machine and people have been turned into machines in the workplace. Humans are no longer personnel but a “resource " and measured by their “efficiency“. Computers should have become our slaves but instead we have become slaves of computers and machines. We’re back to the Victorian times, ironically. All power to the quiet quitters. It’s not laziness, it’s just doing an honest day’s work instead of being a martyr on a daily basis. Jane E.