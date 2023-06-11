Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Listen to the young, tax exemption and genetic engineering

NZ Herald
8 mins to read
Jeremy Clarkson once said of Greta Thunberg that he found it difficult to listen to anything she said because she was " little more than a zygote” (BBC QI programme). However, we should listen more to the young. Photo / AP

Jeremy Clarkson once said of Greta Thunberg that he found it difficult to listen to anything she said because she was " little more than a zygote” (BBC QI programme). However, we should listen more to the young. Photo / AP

We should listen more to young

Jeremy Clarkson once said of Greta Thunberg that he found it difficult to listen to anything she said because she was " little more than a zygote” (BBC QI

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand