Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Money talks, airport shares and Waka Kotahi

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
The Pūhoi to Wellsford leg of the northern motorway has taken 42 years from planning to completion. Photo / Jonathan Kubiak

The Pūhoi to Wellsford leg of the northern motorway has taken 42 years from planning to completion. Photo / Jonathan Kubiak

Letter of the week: Delay shows why we lag behind

As we edge closer to the long awaited opening of the Pūhoi to Wellsford leg of the northern motorway let’s hope Waka Kotahi NZ Transport

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand