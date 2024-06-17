Emma Field's body was found following a fire that ripped through her New Plymouth flat on May 27, 2022. Now, her partner Leigh Matthew Frederick Beer is on trial for her alleged murder.

A woman killed in a fire allegedly lit by her partner was effectively trapped in the bedroom where the blaze unfolded but had a small window of time to try to get out, had she been conscious.

“This fire would have taken upwards of one-and-a-half to two minutes to transition from the incipient stage to the fire growth stage,” leading specialist fire investigator Russell Joseph said at the trial of murder-accused Leigh Matthew Frederick Beer.

“During that incipient stage, although there would be a lot of smoke, a person would be capable of leaving a room, provided they were not standing.”

However, Joseph also concluded the deceased, Emma Field, would have struggled due to the position of the dresser and the bed that had been overturned.

She would have needed to have climbed over the bed, which was on fire, or negotiated her way around the back of it. But that space was “quite restricted”, he said.

Field’s body was found lying on the floor against the wall, underneath the bedroom window, with the mattress partly on top of her.

Beer’s trial entered its fourth week on Monday, and the Crown called the last of its 61 witnesses.

Beer, 33, is defending charges of murder, arson and injuring with intent to injure in the High Court at New Plymouth.

It is alleged he murdered Field, 21, on May 27, 2022, at their New Plymouth flat by overturning the bed on which she was sleeping and setting fire to it.

Joseph, a former detective sergeant who now runs Corporate Risks Ltd, determined she was unconscious at the time of the fire, based on photographs he saw of her body and the position it was in, and that she had made no attempts to flee.

A forensic pathologist previously gave evidence that a post-mortem showed Field was breathing after the fire started, and her cause of death was the effects of incineration.

Joseph found the fire began at the foot of the bed in the couple’s master bedroom between 10.50pm and 10.53pm before spreading to other areas of the house.

He concluded the bed had been overturned and the mattress was partially on Field’s body.

Based on the bed’s position and where Field was located, it could not have been her who moved it, he said.

“You also have to look at the weight of the bed and the mattress combined and evaluate the amount of effort and force that would be required to lift and turn the bed and mattress simultaneously.”

Joseph’s investigation determined the fire did not begin due to an electrical source, lightbulb or the filament of a lightbulb, a cigarette, or a candle.

He said that left only an open flame being applied to the flammable material.

In response to a question by Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke, Joseph confirmed a cigarette lighter, which was found on Beer, or a butane gas lighter, which was at the scene and had his DNA on it, would have been sufficient to have started the fire.

However, the flame would have needed to have been held to the material until “it was capable of sustaining its own combustion”, he added.

Joseph also referred to a suggestion made by Beer in a police interview that a lightbulb had previously exploded in the couple’s bedroom and the filament had landed on their bed and started a fire.

“That is not possible,” Joseph said, explaining it would not have retained sufficient heat energy to be a competent ignition source for a fire.

ESR scientist Janina Hopkins spoke about blood stains at the scene and how they were located in the kitchen and lounge and on items such as a teatowel.

Outside, blood was found on stairs, a hose reel, on the lawn, Beer’s car, and on a butane gas lighter discovered by the hose.

Hopkins said if there was blood staining in the master bedroom, it could not be detected due to the damage caused by the fire.

The Crown alleged that before the fire started Beer had been in an angry mood and was talking about suicide when he “out of the blue” punched a glass panel in his front door.

Two of his friends have said in evidence they were there when that happened and gave him a teatowel to put around his bleeding hand then left, leaving Beer at the house and the front door open.

But Beer has claimed he smashed the front door, and other windows at the property, after the fire started.

He maintained the door was closed and locked so he punched the glass panel and then reached through to unlock it.

Beer claimed he then ran inside but when he got into the lounge he could not breathe due to the heat, and he could see “glowing” down the hallway, so he ran back outside.

The trial before Justice Karen Grau continues tomorrow when the defence is expected to call evidence, followed by the closing arguments.

The Crown says Beer killed Field in a fit of rage following a night of drinking alcohol and drug-taking.

But Beer has maintained he had nothing to do with the bed being moved or the fire and his defence counsel has told the jury someone else could be responsible.

The Crown’s final witness, officer in charge Detective Sergeant Paula Drewery, confirmed under cross-examination that not all empty alcohol cans found in the kitchen of the couple’s flat following the fire had been examined for DNA.

