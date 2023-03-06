Letters: China v US, transport priorities, Ukraine grain, and government consultants

US President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in November 2022, Photo/Alex Brandon, AP, File

China or the USA?

The world is moving beyond the unipolar into a multipolar order in which Asia drives the world’s economy. The problem with treating China as an adversary in a new Cold War is that it will leave little room for co-operation — particularly in areas of shared global risks (such as climate change, terrorism, weapons of mass destruction, and emerging technologies). For most countries in Asia, as well as in the rest of the world, China is not a geopolitical adversary but a key economic partner. China is now the major trading partner for a very long row of countries including the USA and Taiwan. Australia and New Zealand are in a rather lucky and unique position to have a significant trade surplus with China. China’s biggest trading partners are ASEAN, European Union, US, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. Rather than choosing between US and China, most countries want and are set to benefit from, good relations with both. We can all learn from each other and there is no doubt that the win-win formula is the road to growth, peace, and prosperity. The effect of China’s being back in business post-Covid restrictions means that global recession is looking much less likely. Peace and prosperity for us all depend on finding ways of working together.

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

Short memory

To have a front-page story (NZ Herald, March 6) outlining the Government’s intention to concentrate on public transport rather than “emission-intensive investments” such as highways is plain ignorance of what the roading priorities should be. Has Minister Wood already forgotten here in the region of Hawke’s Bay we are currently unable to use our only state highway to the rest of the country, not to mention Wairoa remaining isolated because there is simply no road to use? Furthermore, our freight access via rail from our port, to the rest of the country is not available either. Clearly, the concern for our region has been kicked for touch. The priority of this Government is not to make our roads remotely functional but rather concentrate on fanciful emissions targets. Has this Government overlooked October 14? I would suggest they have.

John Ford, Taradale.

Combined incompetence

Kurt Bayer reports (NZ Herald, March 6) that Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta last year declined an urgent request from the Ukranian Minister of Agriculture and Food for 10 New Zealand mobile grain stackers manufactured in Christchurch to handle their grain harvest. Requests went to both Mahuta and local MP Megan Woods. The detailed submission put the final delivered cost at $11.35 million. Denied - unbelievable.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Due diligence

In their latest policy drip-feed National is promising to increase funding for preschoolers. To pay for this they are planning to dispense with a number of Government consultants. I assume that they have already worked out how much they will need to pay for the preschooler funding – to do this of course they will need to know how many families will take up the offer. I also assume they have targeted which consultants they will dispense with as the money saved in one area will need to match the cost of the other. Since National always prides itself on its financial management I would like to think that Luxon and Willis have personally done the costings ... or have they resorted to consultants?

Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Made to measure

I would like to congratulate all the students who protested on Friday seeking changes from the Government. Here are some of the changes that they could request to ensure that the future of the planet is protected. Firstly, introduce legislation banning private motor vehicles within 5km of all schools between the hours of 7am and 9am and 2pm to 5pm on all school days. Then reintroduce import licensing to reduce the amount of overseas manufactured products, including clothing, motor vehicles, and mobile phones. Introducing rationing cards for clothing to limit the amount of clothing that could be purchased by any one person, thus reducing the need for large imports of fashion clothing; especially those made from synthetic fibres manufactured by high CO2 emitters. No beef patties in hamburgers and no chicken with chips. Finally, make it mandatory that any overseas trips taken by New Zealanders require transport using wind-powered vessels, thereby reducing the carbon emissions that current aircraft make. To ensure that we had a government that would carry out these changes, reducing the voting age to 14 years old would ensure that the students were fairly represented.

Dick Ayres, Auckland Central.

School Strike for Climate protesters marching along Lambton Quay, Wellington, on their way to Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Best paid

One of the biggest expenses of Auckland Council is staff salaries – a total of over a billion a year. One in four get more than $100,000 and 257 of them get over $200,000. Is the city brilliantly run? At that price, it surely should be.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Laid plans

Christopher Luxon has sided with Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown in suggesting “saving money” by swearing off consultant use. He’d better be careful. Brown now finds himself between a rock and a hard place: Come up with a plan for future climate disasters or admit that he needs consultant expertise to do it.

Robert Myers, Auckland Central.

Behind bars

There is a growing and popular misguided cry that prisons are not good because they do not deliver desired outcomes. As an example, Dr Jarrod Gilbert (NZ Herald, March 6) says more than 75 per cent of people under the age of 20 will reoffend when they are released. The point is, while they are off the streets, we the law-abiding public are safer. That works. The biggest problem that I can make of it is that the criminals are given choice on whether to take part in rehabilitation or courses that would help them, and ultimately us. Plus there is a large number that will never, ever, change. No matter what. Take the focus off criminals and put it on society. What is best for us? Prisons stay. In fact, we need more, to accommodate our growing lawlessness.

Helen Acraman, Waiuku.

Ferry land

Mike Hosking asserts that Labour hasn’t done anything about ferries that “occasionally limp across Cook Strait”. Readers may be unaware of Kiwirail’s $551 million contract with a Korean shipyard in June 2021. The contract, for two new ferries, followed design work financed in the 2019 Government budget. The new ferries will together carry twice as many passengers as the current fleet of the Kaitaki built in 1995 and the Aratere and Kaiarahi, both built in 1998. They will also be able to handle 300 per cent more rail wagons and double the number of trucks. They will achieve a 40 per cent reduction in carbon emissions from the Interislander service. The project also includes major redevelopments of the ferry terminals at Wellington (which has just received resource consent) and Picton, bringing the overall budget to $1.45 billion. Additionally, some of the current problems on Cook Strait ferries are on ships run by Bluebridge, which is not a government-funded operation. Labour has done a lot more about this problem in five and a half years than National did in nine.

David Holm, Mt Roskill.

Lies beneath

Perhaps those who have been pushing so hard to move much of the business of the Ports of Auckland to Whangarei will have a rethink after the recent catastrophic weather events. Since the beginning of the year, SH1 has been closed on a number of occasions, for days at a time. We are told that these events are going to become more common due to climate change. The rail link has also been seriously impacted by these events. As to the recent flooding in Auckland, there was always a way in and out of the city. Auckland needs considerable money and attention directed at its drainage systems, both wastewater and sewerage. This is far more important than the beautification of the harbour surrounds. Maintenance below ground is essential before unnecessary spending on plans for the harbour area. We used to have town planners within the council who collaborated with engineers etc and together they would put plans forward for comment from local communities. Now we have an entity that pushes through plans, with seemingly little outside consultation and certainly no account taken of either the wishes of the local community or the actual practical requirements.

Ann Smith, Milford.

Them’s the brakes

If nitrogen dioxide is such a problem, (NZ Herald, March 3) then surely, Auckland Transport’s deliberate non-synchronisation of traffic lights is a major contributor. Too much stop-start motoring and accelerating from a standstill is the single biggest cause of avoidable pollution in the CBD. Trying to force us onto non-existent buses when often the only viable alternative is a private car, means that the city needs to accept that some private car use is unavoidable as is the use of trade vehicles. When traffic flows and vehicles are in anything other than first gear, pollution is dramatically reduced.

Ray Green, Birkenhead.

Greatest victories

Black Caps coach Gary Stead got carried away with the great excitement from the recent victory by calling it “New Zealand’s greatest victory” (NZ Herald, March 3). That accolade must surely apply at the Gabba in Brisbane in November, 1985, with one R. Hadlee with the ball and one M. Crowe with the bat. Ross Nielsen, Half Moon Bay.

Short and sweet

On Ukraine

Not allowing machines to harvest grain in Ukraine and “seriously jeopardising” food supply to “some of the most vulnerable parts of the world”, Mahuta acknowledges we have a long way to go in providing humanitarian aid. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

Following minister Mahuta’s shameful denial of Ukraine’s $11m request for grain handling machines, maybe someone with the necessary expertise could set up a Givealittle page to fund the request. Patrick Grant, Stanmore Bay.

On football

More farce from NZ Football, unable to arrange games for the men’s side, and now can’t get a coach. Is stupidity contagious? Maybe they have been getting too close to NZ Rugby. Steve Dransfield, Karori.

On buses

If AT had spent its millions of dollars on bus lanes instead of cycle lanes, (and speed bumps) it might have somewhere for all the “new drivers” to drive their bus, and do more to ease congestion as well. Derek Paterson, Sunnyhills.

On crime

Is it not time to throw out sentence discounting for scumbags? David Jones, Parnell.

On wages

Perhaps we should make Parliament a “special economic zone” and pay our MPs less than the minimum wage? C.C. McDowall, Rotorua.

The Premium Debate

Who’ll be All Blacks coach and did Foster get a fair go?

Can there ever be smooth waters in the process of engaging a new head coach with the nature of the RWC cycle, the requirements of Super Rugby, the parochialism and intolerance by followers, and the enthusiasm of the media to seek wispy clouds and turn them into storms? Peter N.

Yes, I think Foster got a fair deal. He probably should never have been awarded a contract through to the World Cup before the northern tour last year. He has had a long time to prove he is the man for the job, he has failed on this count big time. Very nice man, but being a nice man is not what the coach should be appointed on. Results are what counts. Ray P.

Results measure a coach’s ability to make good decisions, motivate players, and create a winning culture. This team has consistently performed poorly under Foster’s leadership, which suggests he has not provided the right guidance, support, or strategy to help the players perform at their best. It could be argued that results should not be the only factor. The ability to develop players and their overall impact on the team’s performance should be considered. Foster has not excelled in this either, therefore I come to the conclusion he has had more than a “fair shake”. By not making the call to dismiss Foster last year, NZR has made life difficult for itself. Rugby is constantly evolving and new ideas can help the ABs stay ahead of the competition. Darren S.

Everyone talks about Joseph and Razor, but why wouldn’t Leon MacDonald make a run for the job? Maybe because he hasn’t won anything yet. And the Blues are still not in the same league as the Crusaders. But knowing NZ Rugby boards aversion to Razor, anything could happen. Tim F.