Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Ratepayers, climate inaction, flood recovery, school absences, and Putin’s motives

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Are water meters a better method of paying for local amenities? Photo / Getty Images, File

Are water meters a better method of paying for local amenities? Photo / Getty Images, File

Paying the piper

The cyclone recovery presents an opportunity to address several anomalies in local body revenues that have led to decades of under-investment in infrastructure. Average rates in our urban centres are typically greater

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand