Letters: Ratepayers, climate inaction, flood recovery, school absences, and Putin’s motives

Paying the piper

The cyclone recovery presents an opportunity to address several anomalies in local body revenues that have led to decades of under-investment in infrastructure. Average rates in our urban centres are typically greater than rates in the regions. This makes no sense because the cost per property of infrastructure to serve denser populations must be less. Either urban rates are too high or regional rates are too low, or both. Council rates generally have very small uniform annual charges (in Auckland it is $477) with the bulk of rates allocated by capital value. This is a wealth tax that has admirable social objectives but limits the scope for rate increases. That is because rates bear no relationship to the services provided to each property, nor to the ability to pay. Water meters are only used for charging in a handful of urban centres. In Auckland, Watercare’s revenue last year was $933 million, a 16 per cent increase over the previous year. Making water meters mandatory nationally is a simple way to address Three Waters funding issues. Or we could ignore all this, and have taxpayers meet the costs.

Stephen Lowe, Parnell.

Sobering watch

Are we, the people of Aotearoa, absolutely sure we know what is coming? Have we sucked in our breath, pulled the blinds from our eyes, and watched David Attenborough, screen in front of him, confront the sliding mass of ice from the Arctic melting into the ocean? His face is a picture of disillusionment and anxiety. He reminds us again of the human-caused heating that is melting the ice at a rate unseen before and filling our oceans to such an extent we should have no doubt whatsoever that seas will be producing waves much higher than today. We are well aware, of and rely on our oceans’ ability to recycle water, but don’t seem to grab the fact we are in charge of its acceleration. So why are some MetService meteorologists boggled by the amount of rain this summer (NZ Herald, March 1)? It doesn’t help either to hear commentators refer to storms and cyclone damage as “natural” disasters, or hear people talk of rebuilding near the coast. The question is: Can we all act together to preserve life for future generations?

Emma McIntosh, Birkenhead.

Solutions ignored

Answers to the catalogue of problems and missed opportunities identified by Mayor Brown (‘How did Auckland get into this high-risk state?’ NZ Herald, March 1) can be found in the 18 recommendations highlighted in a book published by the National Water and Soil Conservation Authority in 1986. Research showed the state of play was so poor regarding past decisions and future prospects that the book was titled Creating Flood Disasters? New Zealand’s need for a new approach to urban flood hazard. Its “summary and recommendations” are, for the most part, as germane today as 40 years ago. In my view, the recommendations failed to take root because they were overtaken by the neo-liberal economic and bureaucratic reforms of the late 1980s and early 1990. You reap what you sow.

Neil J. Ericksen, Forrest Hill.

Blocked drains

I was a little confused reading Wayne Brown’s contribution to the causes of, and his proposals for fixing, Auckland’s weather-related problems. First, he slams urban sprawl into flood-prone and unstable areas, using traditional single-storey wooden construction on previous poor planning procedures, and then he pitches into high-density alternatives built on concrete rafts as adding to the problem. And then there are the riff-raff who block the drains with shopping trolleys and drink bottles, who don’t take out insurance, and who are definitely not entitled to council support. A mish-mash of blame and contempt for previous management and victims of circumstances, with little in the way of a coherent response.

Sally Baughn, Hamilton.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown inspects a drain in Māngere after flooding events. Photo / Supplied

Brown’s skillset

Thank you for publishing Wayne Brown’s article (NZ Herald, March 1). This demonstrates that he is the right man for the job. No cheesy grins, platitudes or grandstanding; a reasoned and logical description of what needs to be done. Clearly, there won’t be much money at all for the “nice” things like festivals, monuments, etc. Keep up the good work please, Wayne.

Bill Allen, Milldale.

Skipping class

‘Regarding Richard Prebble’s article “School results start with attendance” (NZ Herald, March 1), great idea about recording lessons and posting online for students to catch up when attendance isn’t possible. However, this would require students to 1) have a device (not all do), 2) have a home (not all do); and 3) have an internet connection (not all do). Attendance is far more complicated than Prebble is making out. It isn’t just families “getting a cheaper flight” but is more likely to be an economic issue of parents having to work multiple jobs to survive resulting in less time at home supporting school attendance and, possibly, kids being sent to work.

Dan Cheshire, Royal Oak.

Putin’s myth

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has little to do with Nato, the USA or nuclear weapons. Russia already has five Nato countries that share borders with Russian territory: Norway, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania. That is a total of 1200km of Nato borders shared with Russian territory. None of those five countries were invaded by Russia when they announced their desire to join Nato. Mysteriously, none of them crossed a Russian “red line”. None of those five Nato countries has ever deployed or stored Nato nuclear weapons. None of those five countries has ever been used by Nato to launch attacks on Russian territory. Putin’s claim that Ukraine’s entry into Nato threatens Russia is a Putin-made myth designed to justify Russia’s land-grab. But it is a myth that flies in the face of decades of Russian experience with its close Nato neighbours.

Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.

Prison brake

El Salvador has recently arrested 63,000 gang men. Many of those in prison will not survive. Those who do will never want to go back. An all-expenses-paid immersion trip for Stuart Nash could be a useful investment because New Zealand is racing down the El Salvador track.

Graham Steenson, Whakatāne.

Lane change

How does Auckland Transport have the right to decide if a residential road becomes a dedicated cycle road and transforms it to suit the cycling ideology requirements? I say bugger off and leave our road alone. Cyclists may use it but it is a residential road, not a dedicated cycle route with all its costs. Nearby parkland is available, but that would interfere with the recreational aspects for children and dogs, etc, with grass and fresh air.

Ellis Fell, Hillsborough.

Viewing choices

At last, egotistical Brian Tamaki enlightened us with the reason for the terrible weather that has devastated parts of New Zealand. Following his search for “porn in New Zealand”, and apparently being shocked by what he found, he has now told his followers Cyclone Gabrielle chose New Zealand because of the amount of porn watched here. He has added this to his usual reasons for dreadful weather events, abortion, and gay rights. He urges his followers not to watch it. Seems like a case of doing what I say, not as I do.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Coach pile-on

A letter from I Stuart (NZ Herald, March 1) suggests Scott Robertson should never be the All Blacks coach after one loss. He has won six super championships - Ian Foster won none. Foster also doesn’t have a very good win record with the All Blacks. Where is this argument coming from? NZ Rugby has a lot to answer for in the current debacle - perhaps it’s the same mob that appointed Foster in the first place. I would be happy with Robertson or Tony Brown as this is the future for a team I feel has lost its way. Graham Henry was more than lucky to get another chance.

Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.

It’s astounding

I see that in April, a revival of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be performed in Auckland. I recall that in 1985, shortly after he stepped down from Parliament, former PM Robert Muldoon took a role in the show. By coincidence, in April another former PM is stepping down from Parliament. Now, there’s a perfect fit.

Keith Berman, Remuera.

Short and sweet

On looting

Thank you Denis O’Reilly for sharing a balanced view from on the ground, so to speak. Awesome role modelling and efforts from your communities. Tumeke. Colleen McMurchy, Blockhouse Bay.

On Campbell

Would Rob Campbell have been happy for one or more of his HNZ board members to have posted an anti-co-governance statement on social media and insisted on staying on the board? Doug Armstrong, Glendowie.

On Brown

Engineering disciplines of designing, building, and preserving things so they don’t fail, flood, or run dry, all within budgets and well-conceived priorities, dispensing with nice-to-haves, are badly needed. It might be fortuitous that Auckland now has an engineer as mayor. Rod McIntyre, St Heliers

On rail

Proceeding with light rail in the current economic climate, post-Gabrielle clearly demonstrates that the Government is light on intellectual capacity. Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

No need to spend $4 billion, take the number 38 bus to the domestic airport for $2.46 and then ride on the free shuttle to the international departures and vice versa. A cheap option my Japanese homestay used to return to Japan. Nishi Fahmy, Avondale.

On Foster

Good on Ian Foster for taking the initiative in deciding not to apply for the head coaching role after the World Cup. The timing of this application debacle for the next coach couldn’t be more disruptive for the whole All Black squad. Kay Wheeler, Huapai.

The Premium Debate

Prebble: Truancy crisis holding back our education

If parents do not value education and encourage schooling, then 100,000 attendance officers will have no effect. Truancy sits in the lap of parents. Tim T.

And having cameras in the classroom isn’t going to affect that in the least. Matthew B.

Perhaps not, but it might show parents how their “little darlings” actually behave in class. Patrick F.

Parents of many truants saw no value in education and had negative experiences themselves. The cycle continues with their own children, but also in the mix now are parents who see no value in education siding with their children against the school. Bruce C.

Then change the outcome by boosting the reward/consequences associated with school attendance/progress. Equally, allowing a broader practical-focused pathway from high school entry that also has some English and maths would provide a potential experience of success not otherwise accessible for some when presented with an academic pathway. People attend what they’re comfortable in and doing well (succeeding) at. Ali J.

Richard was saying that it’s generally not the parents. The families can be in complex circumstances, but they do want their kids to go to school. For whatever reason (likely both parents working) it is difficult for them to be there and ensure their kids do go to school. It definitely is on the parents who take kids out of school for holidays. Then there’s the second part where the kid realises they do need to go to school, but there’s no ability for them to catch up, hence the cameras recording lessons. This is a very cheap method to deliver missed lessons and to hopefully improve those teachers’ behaviour who may not be there for the best interests of the children. Josh H.