Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: For a better education, how about actually going to school?

By
5 mins to read
The Government is looking to tackle poor school attendance with a $74 million education package. Photo / 123RF

The Government is looking to tackle poor school attendance with a $74 million education package. Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

The $74 million package to increase school attendance will fail. How can 82 attendance officers get the 100,000 pupils who are chronically absent back to school?

Ministry of Education research into attendance has been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business