Waves crash over the seawall at Tamaki Drive in Auckland as Cyclone Gabrielle arrives in New Zealand. Photo / Hayden Woodward, File

Inadaptable future

This rise in frequency and severity of weather events was predicted by climate scientists decades ago. They have repeatedly said extreme weather events will become even more extreme and more frequent if we keep warming. We are on track to go from 1.2C of warming now to hit 1.5C in the 2030s, with damaging effects amongst others on our ability to produce food. Scientists say our emissions level trajectory will send temperatures up to somewhere between 2 and 3C by 2100. At these levels, complex civilisation may be unsustainable. A report by 39 scientific institutions in 2018 concluded that a cascade of massive deterioration of major planetary features, like the Amazon rainforest and the Greenland icesheet, will occur above a 2C rise and possibly cause runaway global warming of up to 4 or 5C by 2100. The IPCC predicts deserts could spread from latitude 38 South (Melbourne) to 49 North (Paris). Any argument to forget cutting emissions and focus on adaption is disastrous. Temperatures will resultantly continue to rise, which amongst other things will make adaptation much more difficult. To what state of climate will we be adapting? Every bit of temperature rise will result in harder and harder conditions.

Joseph Dougherty, Auckland Central.

Unhelpful mockery

Being consistent to one’s principles is hard. It requires real sacrifice to live a sustainable life in a complex world. Everything we consume has an impact, and we are all wedded to comfort and convenience. The vegan, off-grid, op-shopping cyclist does what they can — they are our conscience. We need to cut them some slack. Full disclosure: I drive a dirty ute.

Ian Swney, Morrinsville.

With thanks

Auckland Council and, in particular, the Mayor’s office have responded incredibly well to support the community of Piha in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle. Not only was it immediate but also ongoing as much of the roading and infrastructure has been badly damaged and will require extensive repair. Auckland Council jumped into action straight away to deploy contractors to start pumping out the flood water in Piha and restoring services where possible. They also are doing a fantastic job to continue to support the Piha community through this crisis as we have a lengthy rebuild process to go through with water infrastructure and roading damage needing extensive repair as well as the threat of ongoing flooding. I would like to personally and publicly thank the Mayor, Auckland Council and its contractors for the emergency efforts and ongoing support to the Piha Community.

Matt Harley, North Piha.

In to win

John Beach (NZ Herald, March 1) is wrong to condemn the use of a lottery to help fund cyclone repairs. I almost never buy a lottery ticket as I have worked out that I have more chance of being selected for the All Blacks than I have of winning the big prize ( I am in my 70s and have never played rugby in my life). However, I will happily buy one or two tickets for this particular cause as I am sure many others will do likewise.

Ray Gilbert, Pāpāmoa Beach.

Flying start

I wonder if, when the areas so badly hit by the recent storms have recovered enough to receive tourists, will our national airline Air New Zealand come to the party with significantly discounted airfares for visitors? Given its recent profits, it would seem to be the least it could do.

Gil Laurenson, Eastern Beach.

Clip the ticket

I could not agree more with your correspondent Bruce Eliott (NZ Herald, February 28). It is highly offensive at this time of extreme suffering that any political party would entertain such a fantasy as light rail down Dominion Rd. The so-called “light rail” dream to the airport will do nothing for New Zealanders except waste billions. Estimated at $15 billion, when have you ever seen any Government infrastructure project completed on time or on budget? Call it $20 billion, or whatever. What should happen, tomorrow, is that this Government puts this dream in the bin along with all the other recently dumped unrealistic policies. Then divert every cent of this budget to repairing the infrastructure and lives of the people devastated by this disaster. Our hearts go out to you.

Douglas Anderson, Whitianga.

An artist's impression of light rail headed west on upper Dominion Rd. Photo / Supplied.

Light-headed

Surely all the billions about to be spent on Auckland’s proposed light rail would be better utilised in storm-proofing major roads, bridges, and infrastructure in general. Do we need a gold-plated rail system with hugely expensive tunneling? Surely if it must go ahead, above-ground would be a more viable solution from now on. As for taking it to Kumeū, action is needed right now, not in the distant future. The main highway desperately needs another couple of lanes, and also the existing rail line could be electrified if the Waitākere tunnel was enlarged. These local fixes would have to be billions cheaper than the proposed light rail and could be done quickly if the will was there.

Dave Spiers, Henderson.

People power

A review of local government is quietly taking place. Submissions closed last month in reforming the relationship between local and central government which is vital in dealing with the aftermath of recent events. Changes include liberalising the financial stranglehold over councils, a greater role of communities, and lowering the voting age. An obvious message coming from the floods and cyclone is the power of local communities and the volunteer sector. The basis of our democracy and civil society are the street-level actions that take place to support and care for the community, neighbours, and ourselves. We see this in volunteers cleaning up the damage. They come from so many groups such as local schools, fire stations, and in many cases are not under official direction. The priority should be to reduce power and control at the central level and where it can be done, support more at the local level. I hope with the challenges facing the country in the coming year will see the future of local government become a major election issue.

Kit Howden, Mt Eden.

Hands off

On one hand National runs the line that Labour doesn’t get things done. On the other hand, their policy would waste the professional work done to solve a massive, long-neglected problem and revert to the status quo. On one hand, National claims their Three Waters policy will avoid the need for a large centralised bureaucracy. On the other hand, their policy will require many duplicated bureaucracies to be funded by local bodies, plus a centralised bureaucracy to ensure it is “done well”. On one hand National says the four entities Labour is establishing will be “bloated”. On the other hand, the significant funds required can only be borrowed by large entities. On one hand National is pandering to parochial politics. On the other hand, water falls, flows and floods without respect for lines on territorial maps. An integrated nationwide strategy is needed now.

Michael Smythe, Northcote Pt.

Lone stone

Criticism aimed at National’s Three Waters policy is odd considering it will be working with councils and not against them as Labour is doing. Most people are against Three Waters due to the co-governance aspect of the legislation. National has said this will be gone under their policy. Two birds with one stone comes to mind.

Mark Young, Orewa.

Winning ball

I have just seen the end of the best cricket test match I’ve ever watched. New Zealand must be congratulated for its efforts in turning a fairly dire situation into a winning one. All credit to both England and NZ also for the skills displayed, the spirit in which the game was played, the commitment shown by all players, the appreciation by both sides for the other, and the banter between the teams. All this has combined to make a cricket purist (or tragic, depending on one’s point of view) very, very happy. If there’s one thing England can take with them from this loss, it’s that they now have a Harry they can justifiably be proud of. Harry Brook played a huge part in his team. Any cricket follower should wish him well for his future success.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Short and sweet

On Ukraine

I love your clever reference to potholes dropped into Tuesday’s editorial regarding Zelenskyy’s leadership... very apt. Chris Blenkinsopp, Beach Haven.

On cricket

Once again our super cricket team, the Black Caps have “done us proud”. Wow, what a match. Rosemary Howell, Ellerslie.

Extremely disappointing that New Zealand had to resort to unsportsmanlike short-pitched bowling towards the end of the second test in order to get a win. John Olesen, St Heliers Bay.

RIP: Enforcing The Follow On, 1787-2023. Huw Dann, Mt Eden.

On recovery

Reading the headline, “...Hipkins “pilfers” Nat’s quake manual”, I wonder what Hipkins/Labour should do? Re-invent the wheel? Hans B. Grueber, Wainui.

On Climate

It was in the 90s that the first scientist predicted a link between carbon emissions and a warming plant. That’s the 1890s. Allison Kelly, Mt Eden.

On cyclones

Here’s hoping that Judy does not have a Punch. Gary Andrews, Mt Maunganui.

The Premium Debate

Do I have to smell my co-worker?

Sit somewhere else. David H.

I’ve faced that problem before but it was BO and a woman as well. It was incredibly difficult to manage especially when she would come into my office to talk to me because the office would stink. How did we resolve it? Well, luckily someone very senior in a different department pulled her into his office and spoke to her about it because it was affecting his whole department. She realised she had a problem and was working on it. My advice would be to get someone senior to speak to her about the heavy perfume, I’m pretty sure she would understand but importantly it wouldn’t be coming from you which she might resent as being a personal attack. Richard Y.

I had to speak to someone with a BO problem and even done discreetly the employer risks are high. It’s a PC world all in favour of the employee never mind those that have to sit around them! Best the colleague deals with it sensitively one on one over a coffee perhaps? John W.

Granted, sitting next to someone who wears lots of perfume may be unpleasant but describing the need to have a “safe workspace” in relation to this issue is a tad over the top. No wonder today’s youth struggle to cope. Naomi S.

Clearly, you don’t suffer from asthma, which can be life-threatening and may be set off by strong perfumes. Grayson R.

Asthma wasn’t mentioned in this article and that would be a completely different matter. My comment was in regard to the use of the word “safe” when someone doesn’t like the amount of perfume a person is using. I too have been in this situation, and am also sensitive to unpleasant smells but wouldn’t say my work environment was “unsafe”. “Safe” is becoming overused in this world and will soon lose its context and meaning. Naomi S.