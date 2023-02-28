Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Three Waters, cyclone appeal, Simon Bridges, regional fuel tax, and good Samaritans

NZ Herald
11 mins to read
A public health warning sign at Takapuna Beach after a sewage spill. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A public health warning sign at Takapuna Beach after a sewage spill. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Pipe dreams

It has been said of the Labour Government’s approach to Three Waters that, ”they asked the right question but got the wrong answer”. The National Party doesn’t even start with the right question.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand