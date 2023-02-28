A public health warning sign at Takapuna Beach after a sewage spill. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Pipe dreams

It has been said of the Labour Government’s approach to Three Waters that, ”they asked the right question but got the wrong answer”. The National Party doesn’t even start with the right question. They have done better in the past. The original study tour to Scotland which gave rise to Three Waters was in March 2017, when there was a National Government. They knew then the status quo wasn’t an option. Christopher Luxon, soon after being elected leader, stated there had to be more money besides ratepayer funding to get water infrastructure near adequate. There isn’t a local authority that could “hand on heart” say they are fully up to date. Some are better than others. Auckland closes some beaches every summer, and not a dairy cow in sight. Wellington has had raw sewage pour straight into the harbour, after the failure of 100-year-old pipes. Gabrielle exposed less-than-ideal stormwater systems and maintenance. The National Party does have some intellectual grunt. They owe it to themselves and to the country, to use some of it on the serious problems of infrastructure surrounding water. They could start by asking the right question.

Richard Alspach, Dargaville.

Deep pockets

Green MP Julie Anne Genter is exactly right in her comments (NZ Herald, February 28) on the banking sector and the cyclone appeal. If Westpac wants to be involved in the appeal by offering banking services, it should absolutely be chipping in cash as well. And that amount should be in the millions, not thousands. A donation match programme could be a good way to do it, and it might even soften the public’s view of the bank.

John Deyell, Ellerslie.

Savings here

The latest great idea from our new PM is to float a Lotto raffle to raise funds for those who suffered flood damage. So the next local earthquake with damage to buildings and roads will presumably be funded by a Givealittle page or local raffle? However, the same Government sees no harm in giving away billions to offshore countries, some of which are run by very dodgy politicians for disasters such as earthquakes and cyclones in Europe and the Pacific. Is this meant to impress our neighbouring countries or the United Nations, who are responsible for relief efforts? Not to mention the millions given to consultants for ideas which are never likely to fly such as the Auckland harbour bridge walkway/cycleway Auckland light rail and the TV/Radio NZ merger. Here is a better idea. Why not just sack the politicians who make silly and costly mistakes and who seem incapable of governing a small comparatively rich country (at the moment anyway) and find a sensible party to govern our great country before we turn into a banana republic? Apologies to those hardworking politicians who do try to do a decent job.

Bruce Woodley, Birkenhead.

Want onions?

I do wish Prime Minister Chris Hipkins would act decisively on funding Cyclone Gabrielle recovery. A special designated “Fight Gabrielle” tax on individual incomes over a certain sum, plus an appropriate level for companies would be welcomed by all New Zealanders. Fiddling at the margins with talk of a special Lotto draw, is akin to a school sausage sizzle.

Rob Harris, Dannevirke.

Here's to another $2 towards the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery. Photo / George Novak, File

Longer view

It is most encouraging to read Simon Bridges (NZ Herald, February 27) urging us to be less cost-averse about infrastructure. A noted NZ economist once expressed the view to me (in the context of delays to Transmission Gully) that our economic modelling uses too high a discount rate when assessing long-term benefits. The result is that short-term projects are favoured because they show higher benefit-to-cost ratios. Could that be part of the problem? Do we value the future highly enough?

David Hopkins, Remuera.

Roads to ruin

If we hope to have a habitable world in future, we have to make radical changes to our way of life. Simon Bridges (NZ Herald, February 27) interprets this as making it easier for people to get around in their cars by improving roads. All climate scientists agree that driving Is one of the biggest contributors to climate change. Electric cars are only marginally better. Perhaps if Bridges wants advice on how to reduce emissions, he would do well to consult groups other than the business chamber network. I suggest the scientists at NIWA for a start.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Welcome shelter

We were stranded in a parking area on high ground along Cove Rd, inland from Mangawhai on last Friday night, February 24, about 10pm after experiencing heavy rain and flooded roads from the main roads at Kaiwaka and then Te Hana. We were one of about 20 vehicles there and were resigned to spending the night in the car when there was a knock on the window and Glenn offered us a bed for the night, which we gratefully accepted. Glenn and Carolyn had earlier rescued another lady who had had a puncture and was also given a bed for the night. Carolyn and Glenn were wonderful hosts and were members of a neighbourhood group who were offering assistance during these atrocious weather conditions. We will always remember with gratitude Carolyn and Glenn for their kindness, and hospitality.

Patricia and Barry Howatson, Lower Hutt.

War’s end

Contributor P.J. Edmondson (NZ Herald, February 27) writes “only China has the influence to end Putin’s barbarism”. America is presently the most powerful country in the world. Both economically and militarily. It has enormous influence. Without exaggeration, it is probably the greatest power the world has ever known. And it might be said with a high degree of accuracy that nothing happens or would happen in Europe or the West on the scale of the present conflagration without the tacit agreement of America. If it suited America, a ceasefire would come about a very quick time. Eventually. there will have to be some sort of compromise which will mean no one will be happy but more people will live to laugh rather than weep and mourn.

James Gregory, Parnell.

Non-delivery

Aucklanders were sold on the regional fuel tax (RFT) with promises of certain outcomes that have not materialised. The RFT is a 10 cent per litre tax on petrol and diesel sold in the Auckland region from July 1, 2018, until June 30, 2028, and is projected to raise 1.5 billion over this period. However, halfway through its tenure, our public transport systems appear in crisis. One of the main reasons for the tax was to improve public transport, with promises of “faster, more reliable bus services, more ferry services, additional electric trains, and more Park and Rides”. Yet, five years on, this is not the case. There is currently a shortage of 400 drivers, and 10 per cent of buses are cancelled daily, resulting in around 1000 missed trips each weekday. Empty double-decker buses are a common sight on weekends as management ignores alternative models to manage the shift to work from home and changes in the city. A new model is needed that includes a degree of private enterprise, such as individual operators using electric vans for some routes. The RFT must provide results or be abandoned as a failure.

Russell Hoban, Ponsonby.

Grab a rake

Bob Jessop (NZ Herald, February 28) has my sympathy. Councils could do their “bit” to keep gutters and drains clear by removing all the kerbside deciduous trees and replacing them with natives, most of which are evergreens and including groundcover plants for the berms which could be utilised instead of the ubiquitous weedy rubbish that looks scruffy after just a couple of days, thus eliminating the need for constant mowing. As the weather cools, leaves from maples and plane trees and other northern hemisphere imports start to clog the drains and compound the problem from the rain. Several large oak trees were removed last year from our neighbourhood and the reduction in the “fallout” fetched a collective sigh of relief from residents and less time spent with the leaf blower by the school caretaker.

Rosemary MacKenzie, Rotorua.

Rugby fumbles

Razor Robertson should never be All Blacks coach. He may think he is the best coach in NZ right now, but the loss by his team to the Chiefs over the weekend tells us otherwise. Have his Crusader players lost faith in him as he is focused on the top job and not on them? And how will the All Blacks accept him, after they have supported Foster? Foster has said he will not be the coach after the World Cup. I don’t blame him. I would not want to continue in the current climate either. Has everyone forgotten that (now Sir) Graham Henry lost his first attempt at coaching a World Cup team? Henry did not get that sack for that one, why does Foster deserve the knives?

I Stuart, Opotiki.

Short and sweet

On water

“Local waterworks paid for locally.” Wait a minute, didn’t we always have that? Didn’t work all that well, did it? More “magical thinking” from Mr Luxon and National. Stan Jones, Hamilton.

On lottery

Given gambling is primarily the domain of the have-nots wanting what they cannot afford. That is despicable. It will end up with many who can least afford it funding the repairs. John Beach, Sydenham.

On port

With wild weather causing road closures north of the Super City, isn’t it comforting to know that ships are still able to discharge in Auckland and their cargoes be distributed? Gavin Baker, Glendowie.

On storms

Many ratepayers accept that rates have to increase to help restore damaged infrastructure. And want the increase to go on bitumen, not bureaucrats. Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

On Ukraine

A year on. Hundreds of thousands killed; property razed to the ground; residences bombed; women and children not spared; elderly left homeless without food, water or shelter. And all to stroke the ego of a little man in a grey suit. Des Trigg, Rothesay Bay.

On slash

Gisborne District Council commissioned a scientific study to find out that plantation pine was the biggest contributor to the wood debris found on Gisborne beaches after Cyclone Hale, when anyone found wandering the streets would have given the same answer, saving a lot of time and a lot of money. Richard Telford, Lucas Heights.

The Premium Debate

Who pays for Cyclone Gabrielle damage?

What happened to the so-called Covid Fund which has been ravaged by Labour’s pet projects. Let’s question the Government and make the accountable. The first time it’s been mentioned is this morning from Winston Peters. That’s where the money should have been from. Peter H.

This story should be about the elephant in the room. Forestry slash, that’s what caused the bridges to dam up and flood either side. Forestry owners should be taken to court. Gwill P.

The inquiry into forestry slash has the wrong terms. Slash and land erosion post-harvest is only one thread in the deception that is pine forestry and pine-based carbon credit farming in NZ. We need to take a cold hard look at the junk quality timber produced. Every other country except Australia thinks NZ pine is a joke as building material. Calculate the real value of earnings after road damage, and now land damage is factored in and massive air pollution from pine pollen. It’s a major health issue, it pollutes rainwater when captured for household use, and is now credited with harming marine life in the Pacific. We should be considering alternative wood species for plantation forestry (e.g. cedar, which takes more years to mature, but needs no toxic treatment and is beautiful building material). We should ban anything but NZ natives for carbon credit farming. Christopher Tama M.

When the best of our efforts results in a worldwide climate change effect is 0.17 per cent, should we really worry? How do we get the tone-deaf India, America, China, Russia, etc, to pull their weight? Robert M.

Do you know whether we pay lower / about the same / higher taxes than comparable countries? In the USA the highest rate of Federal tax is 37 per cent on income over the equivalent of NZ$875,000. Marcus A.







