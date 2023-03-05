All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson at a press conference to announce Foster's retention in October 2022. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson at a press conference to announce Foster's retention in October 2022. Photo / Photosport

Opinions have long been divided on whether Ian Foster is the best choice for All Blacks head coach. Opinions are less divided on how New Zealand Rugby has handled the saga, which took another twist last week when Foster announced he wouldn’t reapply for his job.

As Herald reporter Paul Lewis put it last Wednesday: “Good on [Foster] for doing what New Zealand Rugby didn’t - making a decision.”

Foster had spoken exclusively to the Herald a couple of weeks earlier to argue his case for delaying the recruitment process until after the World Cup. That came after a tortuous, months-long process in which NZR sent mixed signals, refused to provide a timeline, and apparently kept some of the key players (including Foster) in the dark.

Meanwhile, the last time the All Blacks played, they weren’t great.

So who’ll get the coaching gig when NZ Rugby finally makes up its mind? Chief sports writer Liam Napier says it’s a two-horse race (and Herald readers have already placed their bets). He’ll be online to talk about that - and any related topics - from 9.30 to 10.30 this morning.

