Letters: Bailing out, education experiments, sustainable solutions, Plan Change 78, and forestry slash

Damage on a station road after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Max Tweedie, RNZ

Letter of the week: Margette Campbell, Waihi Beach

Imagine there is a flood being fed from a running tap and we focus on bailing out, buying life jackets and pointing the finger at the neighbours. Sure in the short term, we may gain some respite, but unless we put some effort into addressing the cause, the outcome will be very bad. For decades we have ignored the calls for reduced consumption and reduction in fossil fuel usage. This has been driven by greed, ignorance, wilful disregard for future generations, and, for those in power, by the fear of political wilderness. We are currently experiencing 1.2 degrees of warming above preindustrial times. The devastation, if we reach the current projection of double or even triple that, is unimaginable and surely unsurvivable. The first actions following this current weather crisis must first be to turn down the tap. Cost too much? Look at the cost of not turning it down, and factor that in.

Back to basics

Retired Principal Neil Shroff’s letter “Crowded curriculum” (Weekend Herald, February 25) hit the nail on the head with his views on why standards in education are falling. In part of his letter, Shroff stated: “For many years, teachers have been subjected to the whims and fancies of the ‘boffins’ in the Ministry of Education.” The unfortunate result of this is, it’s the classroom teacher who gets the backlash from parents and the general public when these so-called “great new educational theories or ways of teaching” they’ve had to put into practice in their classroom, turn out to be another failed experiment. Teachers, children, and parents deserve better from the Ministry of Education.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Get it right

In response to Steven Joyce (Weekend Herald, February 25), getting the job done fast is not the solution to the rebuilding of infrastructure and property damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle. Ignoring the fact that resilience was not built into these structures (and communities) in the first place, and that in part is why they have failed, is negligent. Given the increasing frequency of extreme weather with climate change, we need to take the opportunity to look at long-term sustainable solutions, not quick fixes. Too often we cite the RMA as being the problem in rebuilds and slowing the process - actually the real problem in New Zealand is we are afraid to use the RMA to stop developments or inappropriate land uses going ahead in flood/landslide-prone areas and vulnerable coastal areas (which infrastructure provides to) due to the negative impact it may have on economic growth and land/property values. We also need to be prepared to invest in long-term resilience which makes economic sense when you look at the impact natural disasters have on the economy, the environment, and well-being.

Alison Feeney, Remuera.

Rubbish outside Tīnui School after firefighters hosed silt out from classes and the sports field. Photo / RNZ

Inbuilt problems

As someone who had their drive severely damaged as a result of a flood event 20 months ago caused by intensification, I completely agree with the conclusions of Dick Bellamy (Weekend Herald, February 25). So many areas of Auckland simply do not have the infrastructure to support intensification, and this will cause many more problems and claims than the one size fixes all approach in current legislation. I have spent 20 months and four engineering reports trying to get to a resolution on my claim through EQC and my insurer, without any significant progress. If this process is replicated for the victims of the current disaster. It will be a nightmare for all involved. We need to suspend the root cause and let some sanity prevail.

Rob Erskine, Remuera.

Planned withdrawal

Professor Bellamy (Weekend Herald, February 25) called for Plan Change 78 to be withdrawn or put on hold. Aucklanders do not need another big black cloud of uncertainty hanging over their heads indefinitely, i.e. no one can buy a property confidently without clarity over the zoning. The market will inevitably stall. Young people will leave as they need to get on with their lives. Politicians need to see also that people still need and want a quality of life. The best solution is to withdraw this rushed-in, unthought-out plan change. Ample housing supply has been enabled already.

Victoria Lowe, Shamrock Park.

Idiocy exposed

Thank goodness you have published Emeritus Professor Dick Bellamy’s educated and considered opinion (Weekend Herald, February 25) on Auckland’s PC78 plan change for intensification of Auckland. It is the first and most complete account underlining the idiocy of the (politically bilateral) central government dictate to irrevocably change our city. Our public health, transport, and social systems have been underfunded for generations. It is ludicrous to intensify demand on already sub-standard inner city public facilities without first planning for suitable engineering upgrades. The PC78 changes need to be considered and implemented over a 30- to 50-year period, not simply forced in before lunch on Friday.

Malcolm MacDonald, St Marys Bay.

Industry costs

Rightly the Government is responding to what is obvious in the poor practices of the forestry industry with the inundation of slash which has exacerbated the cyclone destruction. However, we need to remember also that the forestry industry is front and centre of unacceptable health and safety practices that have cost many lives and debilitating injuries. This has been highlighted over a long period of time by the likes of the late CTU Secretary Helen Kelly. But somehow the forestry bosses keep rolling out the arguments that doing something about these problems will be costly to jobs and the economy. Well, replacing destroyed infrastructure and supporting destroyed families after death or injury is costing us taxpayers more than that already. Bring on the inquiry and solutions that mean the forestry industry pays for the solutions out of its profits.

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

A quick word

What a wonderful, joyous occasion Te Matatini has been in these gloomy times, expressing all that is great about being Māori. Bruce Tubb, Belmont.

Thank you for assigning Johann Nordberg’s “Letter of the Week”. While some correspondents are busy making attempts to make political points at this very distressing time, Nordberg’s letter is positive and warm in praise of the frontline workers from maraes to Police and Defence Force personnel and many others. Diana Walford, Greenlane.

Cyclone Gabrielle has shown us that a cashless society needs a rethink, electricity has its limits, and solar power on houses and commercial buildings could well be a necessity. Judith Dexter, Mt Eden.

A master editorial stroke to put the letter from Chris Hyde on your front page (WH, Feb. 25). What a heartfelt plea. Who could not be moved by it? Russell O Armitage, Hamilton.

Given the pressure recent events have put on government spending, perhaps it’s time to reduce or eliminate the money paid to subsidise private schools and also to renegotiate the Catholic schools’ integration agreement. Gil Laurenson, Eastern Beach.

Expect more public service departures as we approach the election. So many bureaucrats have been elevated because of their Labour Party sympathy. They won’t be able to help themselves. Katherine Macann, St Johns.

How many times did Bishop Tamaki need to visit Pornhub to confirm his research on the causes of our recent cyclone? Just wondering. Evelyn Ross, Fairview Heights.

We should have known it was the disgusting perversions and pornification bedeviling Hastings and Gisborne that incurred the wrath of Gaybrielle. Oops, Gabrielle. Dean Donoghue, Papamoa Beach.

There’s been bucketloads of rain. I’ve seen an increase in the use of umbrellas at the same time. Surely it’s the umbrellas that bring the rain, Brian? Ian Swney, Morrinsville.

The Ministerial inquiry led by local Ruatoria-raised Hekia Parata surely does not need the power to call witnesses as photographs plainly show the problem to even the ordinary layman. Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

We have left the door ajar for global warming and it is going to take a mighty effort to close it again. P. Skipworth, Auckland Central.

You are to be commended for supporting Geoff Lewis’s letter (WH, Feb 25). The lack of dredging rivers plus forestry-slash maintenance is at the heart of recent flooding. Gerry O’Meeghan, Pāpāmoa.

Ian Foster went to muster; Strength to take the strain; He had stepped in a muddle; Right up to his middle; And will never go there again. David Hopkins, Remuera.











