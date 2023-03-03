Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Bailing out, education experiments, sustainable solutions, Plan Change 78, and forestry slash

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Damage on a station road after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Max Tweedie, RNZ

Damage on a station road after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Max Tweedie, RNZ

Letter of the week: Margette Campbell, Waihi Beach

Imagine there is a flood being fed from a running tap and we focus on bailing out, buying life jackets and pointing the finger at the neighbours.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand