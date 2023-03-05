School Strike for Climate protesters arriving at Parliament on Saturday, March 3. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Inequality through education

Recent news items and letters to the Herald comment on the declining standard of the country’s education. A number of reasons are given and concern expressed at the long-term consequences for our social cohesion and ability to function as a first-world, liberal, progressive and high-tech country.

Another consequence of this decline will be the increasing economic and social distinction between those with a state school education and therefore perceived to have a limited general academic ability, and those with a private school education where achievement and academic excellence are standards ingrained in their curriculum and will increasingly be the source of the country’s professional and administration groups.

This is not a desirable outcome either socially or economically and is not conducive to maintaining a well-balanced and civil society.

Allan M Spence, Waiuku.

Put children first

Truancy will continue to increase until we have a schooling system in which children are put first, not the curriculum, not the standards for reading and writing, not the focus on subjects instead of learning, not the labelling from the youngest of ages of too many as failures because they are below average, not in the secondary school the paradigm of one-one teacher teaching one class, of one age, one curriculum at one pace for one hour, the end of which is one number (of credits). Why do we treat children in ways we would not want to be treated ourselves? Can you imagine, for example, being in a workplace where at the end of each hour you had to start on a different task under a different supervisor? Quality would be out the window.

More and more children are turning away from school; it’s simply not a place they want to be. Until schools are places of nurturing where children are cared about as individual human beings with different needs, abilities, talents and aspirations, and the resources are there to do that, the problem will only get worse.

David Hood, Hamilton.

New-age puritanism

I am dismayed that our Government has sacked Rob Campbell, a man who appears to have married the best of socialism with the best of capitalism in his successful business career. Would this have happened if it wasn’t an election year? Political correctness can go too far and social media appears to be much too risky.

Former National Party minister Chris Finlayson, in the current edition of the Listener writes: “Freedom of expression, one of the most important freedoms we possess, must also include the freedom to offend or, indeed, the right to be outrageous. This new-age secular puritanism — you must not say or do anything that doesn’t accord with my values — is killing fun. It’s time to tell the purveyors of austere wokery to visit a taxidermist”. Finlayson is talking about the remake of Fawlty Towers and concern that the episode of the Germans is now inappropriate.

I would appreciate Chris Finlayson and John Cleese’s opinions on the downfall of Rob Campbell.

Sarah Beck, Devonport.

Belching buses

While we all should be most concerned about the rising levels of pollution, as so eloquently reported by Jamie Morton (Herald, March 3), we need to be mindful that much of this increase in pollutants is attributable to Auckland Transport (at least in Auckland).

AT’s inadequate management of Auckland’s public transport through their misguided administration of trains, buses and ferries has forced Auckland ratepayers to travel to work in their cars.

To add insult to injury, AT continues to build speed bumps at huge expense. Amy Wiggins wrote (Herald, April 19, 2021) that in the past four years AT had installed no less than 700 of these speed bumps at a total cost of over $97 million.

I can only imagine the contribution to air pollution as I observe cars and empty buses belching exhaust fumes as they accelerate after driving over these bumps.

Pauline Paget, Campbells Bay.

Useless protests

There is no doubt climate change is affecting weather worldwide, but what gets me is the fruitless demonstrations about wanting the Government to do more. While recent weather events have triggered alarm over climate change, there is not much the Government can do that would help on a worldwide scale.

It is in fact doing quite a lot, and some might say we are shooting ourselves in the foot as a result, particularly against dairy farmers, who are valued food producers, for NZ and for overseas countries. The young people in particular and Greenies seem to forget NZ’s population is currently only around five million with about six million dairy cattle compared to the world population of around eight to nine billion and some 270m dairy cows. What can little old NZ do to have any effect? Although many big industrialised countries are trying to minimise the use of fossil fuels, they will need to be used for the foreseeable future, otherwise economies would collapse causing mass unemployment and starvation in developed countries as well as lesser countries. So stop useless demonstrations against the Government, it’s the highly industrialised countries that need to move quicker.

Peter Plaistowe, Onerahi.

Clashing climate attitudes

Two very different attitudes towards our precious environment were on display in Auckland last weekend.

A mostly young crowd marched against burning fossil fuels causing climate change in the climate strike protests. They want a liveable future.

In a seemingly parallel universe a large crowd roared approval as gas-guzzling ludicrous monster trucks roared around the Waikaraka speedway for fun. They clearly don’t give a damn or are in denial of climate change. This is why we are being overtaken by dangerous events.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland City

Fresh legs?

Recent opinion polls are divided, the outcome of the future election uncertain, however it does appear a change of administration could be likely. After six years of traumatic events Labour ministers may relish some respite, “fresh legs” are possibly needed.

Initially the deplorable Christchurch mosque attack and the Covid pandemic, its mortalities, economic fallout and resultant, violent, Beehive protests. Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern confronted these extreme events with devotion but paid a price.

Incoming Labour leader Chris Hipkins, that overworked Labour Cabinet minister with previous multiple portfolios, has immediately been required to meet the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle. Sympathise with him, it is not an easy task.

In these tumultuous times a politician’s life is fraught with constant scrutiny, criticism, rarely plaudits, it takes its toll.

P. J. Edmondson, Tauranga.

Our first language

On the Dawkins/Musk uninvited opinion on mātauranga Māori: This is so wrong I don’t know where to begin.

The first language in New Zealand was Māori. After the unwelcome colonisation the language was suppressed and English was introduced as the only language. Māori children were forbidden to speak their native tongue at school and the language was left to die.

The resurrection of the language has not gone hand-in-hand with the USP realisation of what is unique to this country — its Māori heritage. A belated restoration of the language is long overdue and much welcome. Māori culture should no longer be an artefact only paraded at events.

Also, research has again and again proved that bilingualism improves linguistic ability, not limit it. Time to give this gift to our children and future generations.

I welcome the time when all of us having the fortune to live in this wonderful little country, whether born here or later arrivals, like myself, will finally begin to learn our other first language.

Linda Olsson, Auckland Central.

Water spoilsports

Last Saturday, glorious weather and the grandchildren chose to visit the water playground at Potters Park in Balmoral.

Arrived at 11am to find that the water had not been turned on. No explanation but many disappointed kids.

This is one of the few free attractions in the city and how hard can it be to turn on a tap?

Come on Auckland Council, get your act together and take better care of your future ratepayers.

Rowena Wheaton, Lynfield.