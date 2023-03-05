Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Education, transport and climate change

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
School Strike for Climate protesters arriving at Parliament on Saturday, March 3. Photo / Mark Mitchell

School Strike for Climate protesters arriving at Parliament on Saturday, March 3. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Inequality through education

Recent news items and letters to the Herald comment on the declining standard of the country’s education. A number of reasons are given and concern expressed at the long-term consequences for our

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand