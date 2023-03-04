Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Census at a time of turmoil

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
The census plays a critical role in planning for the country's future. Photo / Getty Images, File

The census plays a critical role in planning for the country's future. Photo / Getty Images, File

EDITORIAL

Statistics nerds and social planners rejoice. It is census week.

On Tuesday, March 7, a snapshot will be taken of New Zealand in an attempt to see how many there are of us; the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand