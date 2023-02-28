Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Cyclone Gabrielle editorial: Borrowing from past recoveries

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Chris Hipkins boards a helicopter for a flight from Napier to Wairoa on February 22 to witness the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / RNZ

EDITORIAL

Something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blew. Cyclone Gabrielle, in the latter respect.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins this week announced a special fundraising appeal and Lotto draw for March 18, among a

