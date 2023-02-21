Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Cyclone Gabrielle editorial: Where was the warning for Hawke’s Bay?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Flooding in Eskdale, Napier due to Cyclone Gabrielle on the morning of February 14, 2023. Photo / Valley D Vine Restaurant via Facebook

Flooding in Eskdale, Napier due to Cyclone Gabrielle on the morning of February 14, 2023. Photo / Valley D Vine Restaurant via Facebook

EDITORIAL

New Zealand was warned for days about the approach of Cyclone Gabrielle and yet Hawke’s Bay was not prepared for what struck.

On February 9, states of emergency already covering Auckland and the Coromandel

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand