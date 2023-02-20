Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Cyclone Gabrielle editorial: Politics swamped by immediate needs

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Destroyed farm buildings and Poutere Road caused by the Waipawa River in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Destroyed farm buildings and Poutere Road caused by the Waipawa River in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

Cyclone Gabrielle has in a week shifted New Zealand’s physical and political landscapes.

It has been a harsh blast of reality for people about the country’s current level of risk to natural disasters, reinforcing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand