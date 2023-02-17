Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Cyclone Gabrielle editorial: Sticking plasters aren’t enough for these wounds

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
State Highway 35 near Mangatuna was completely cut off due to a bridge washed away in Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / George Heard

State Highway 35 near Mangatuna was completely cut off due to a bridge washed away in Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / George Heard

EDITORIAL

Planning for future extreme weather disasters in New Zealand will be heading down more than one path.

There are strategies and measures to tackle climate change but there’s also the problem of how to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand