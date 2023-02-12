Editorial: Another bad storm, but at least we’re better prepared

A satellite image taken on Saturday afternoon showing New Zealand and the path for cyclone Gabrielle. Photo/JMA

As New Zealanders try to ride out the new storm, the difference between this one and the last is already stark.

Rain and wind have been building in the north since Saturday night. There was a mix of light and heavy rain with some surface water under grey skies in Auckland yesterday.

We still have to find out how damaging Cyclone Gabrielle will be today and tomorrow.

But we do know that generally people won’t be taken unawares, and won’t be complacent about the weather risk.

Authorities and people in much of the North Island have prepared for it. On Saturday shoppers were getting extra supermarket supplies in case of disruptions, gathering items that might be needed for a quick escape, and in some cases moving into evacuation places.

There has been a lot of information and advice for people in the news media and on social platforms.

It’s a time of extra anxiety, even for people in areas of the country further away from the storm path. MetService says the bad weather will spread to south and central New Zealand by today.

The signs at the weekend were that Gabrielle will be bad. Yesterday there were multiple rain, wind warnings or watches for the North Island.

Civil Defence yesterday was particularly worried for people in the Coromandel Peninsula, recommending that residents consider evacuating before last night if they live in an area prone to flooding or coastal surge. A red warning for heavy rain was in place for the peninsula and Tairāwhiti Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay from 3pm yesterday.

Also under a red alert were Auckland and Northland.

If the cyclone follows the forecast path, it will hug the eastern coast today bringing particularly heavy rain and damaging winds tonight and tomorrow.

MetService expects up to 400 millimetres of rain to fall, mostly today - and this is on already sodden ground.

A cyclone is a more predictable, lumbering big beast than the extreme atmospheric river system that did such damage two weeks ago. But Gabrielle has some freakish features.

Both storms have interrupted debates about sea rises and building in areas at risk of flooding and erosion. The problems are here and now, further ahead than where many people are at mentally on climate change and its impact on extreme weather.

At least it is good to see more widespread awareness and urgency about this storm after the experience of the last one.

Air New Zealand cancelled several North Island flights. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised people in all areas affected by the predicted heavy rain and strong winds to avoid any non-urgent travel, and added that the Auckland Harbour Bridge would need to close on short notice.

Government agencies and civil defence are communicating regularly with the public about the storm.

The bigger underlying problems are still to be dealt with but at least it has sunk in that it’s far better for authorities to ring warning bells with time in hand and for the public to be extra be cautious, for their own safety.

