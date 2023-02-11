The cyclone heading toward New Zealand is expected to bring dangerous conditions to the North Island and parts of the South. Video / NZ Herald

The worst is yet to come. That’s the message MetService wants to get across as 19 severe weather warnings and watches were upgraded for the North Island this morning as Cyclone Gabrielle tracks closer to New Zealand.

Thousands of homes across Northland and Auckland are without power and one lines company has told customers to be prepared for prolonged outages.

“Some properties may be without power for days if damage is severe,” Counties Energy said.

Speed and lane restrictions are in place on the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Sunday morning “due to severe wind gusts”.

“Extra care is required for all vehicles. High-sided vehicles and motorcycles please consider delaying your journey or detour via SH18/SH16 (Western Ring Route).”

Meanwhile, a tree has fallen on a house in Mangawhai.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Colin Underwood said one fire appliance attended the incident on Cames Rd, Mangawhai and staff were assisting the occupants.

Auckland and Coromandel are under MetService’s highest severe weather warnings possible as Cyclone Gabrielle tracks closer to New Zealand bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

MetService has issued red warnings for both heavy rain and strong winds for these regions.

Red heavy rain warnings are also in place for Northland and Gisborne, while orange warnings for heavy rain and strong winds are active for most other regions across the North Island.

“Gabrielle has lost its tropical characteristics, this doesn’t mean it is weaker,” MetService said on Sunday morning.

“It will be a very intense system as it moves closer to our shores in the coming days. Widespread severe weather is forecast with the worst expected on Monday/Tuesday.”

In a social media post this morning, Auckland Emergency Management said residents should consider evacuating early if they are in flood-prone or isolated areas.

Some Coromandel residents have been given the same advice from local authorities.

“We are now confident to say that a very severe and destructive cyclone is descending on Coromandel. It is now going to arrive earlier than anticipated, Sunday... later in the afternoon,” said Thames Coromandel District council Civil Defence controller Garry Towler.

“We are going to have over 400mm of rain, with wind gusts in excess of 140 to 150km/h ... seriously consider preparing to evacuate if you are in areas that are prone to flooding or areas that are going to be inundated with coastal surge.”







