The cyclone heading toward New Zealand is expected to bring dangerous conditions to the North Island and parts of the South. Video / NZ Herald

A tree has fallen on a house in Mangawhai as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on the country.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Colin Underwood said one fire appliance in attendance to the incident on Cames Rd, Mangawhai.

He said the occupants of the house are recieving advice from staff.

Underwood also said power lines in the area are down.

He did not know how extensive the damage to the house was.

More to come.