Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Cyclone Gabrielle editorial: A national state of urgency

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at the Emergency Civil Defence Centre in the Trusts Stadium at Henderson as cyclone Gabrielle smashed into New Zealand. Photo / Dean Purcell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at the Emergency Civil Defence Centre in the Trusts Stadium at Henderson as cyclone Gabrielle smashed into New Zealand. Photo / Dean Purcell

EDITORIAL

Cyclone Gabrielle arrived on Valentine’s Day with a spiteful gift that well exceeded dire forecasts.

Shortly after the 8.43am national State of Emergency announcement, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the only course was to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand