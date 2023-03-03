Just days after the storm caused widespread and tragic devastation, Tamaki delivered a sermon on the topic and zeroed in on Pornhub statistics showing that Gisborne and Hastings have the “highest number of porn watchers in the country”.
After word of the sermon leaked out, comments flowed about just how Tamaki had come to his conclusions on the particular predilections of the cyclone victims. A more likely explanation is that God’s right-hand guy was informed by an online Herald article from July 2019.
However, he did concede to his congregation that he’d “hopped on” to “see the perversion” for himself.