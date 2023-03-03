Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: China’s reopening could be good news for Ukraine

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
People being screened for Covid at a testing site in Beijing last November. China's reopening is gathering pace this year. Photo / Gilles Sabrie, The New York Times, File

People being screened for Covid at a testing site in Beijing last November. China's reopening is gathering pace this year. Photo / Gilles Sabrie, The New York Times, File

EDITORIAL:

As New Zealand seeks some good news after its shocker run this summer (or stormmer) it’s hard not to hope that China’s economic reopening could fit the bill.

After a lengthy pandemic lockdown and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand