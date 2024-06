Three bodies found in the search for missing fisherman, teenager bowled at racer meet loses leg and Wynyard Quarter to be re-connected. Video / NZ Herald

Lauren Dickason has admitted responsibility for killing her children, saying she failed them, failed her husband and failed their families.

The triple murderer has been sentenced to serve 18 years in Hillmorton Hospital with no minimum term of imprisonment.

She was convicted in 2023 of murdering her three young daughters after a five-week trial.

Through her counsel, Dickanson said wanted to take the opportunity to convey the deepest and most sincere remorse for the extreme pain and hurt caused to her children and family.

“I loved Liané, Maya and Karla with all my heart. No apology will ever be enough, and words will seem hollow to many,” she said.