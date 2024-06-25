Sentencing for triple murderer Lauren Dickason begins at the High Court in Christchurch at 10am.

The South African doctor was convicted in 2023 of murdering her three young daughters after a five-week trial.

Several expert reports were prepared about Dickason’s mental health and personal circumstances which the judge will consider.

The South African doctor convicted of murdering her three young daughters is being sentenced in the High Court at Christchurch.

Lauren Anne Dickason, 41, was found guilty of murdering Liane, 6, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla at their Timaru home in September 2020.

The family had emigrated from Pretoria, arriving in New Zealand on August 28.

They spent two weeks in managed isolation and then travelled to Timaru, where Dickason’s husband Graham had taken a job as an orthopaedic surgeon.

Dickason admitted killing the girls by smothering them but denied charges of murder.

She had mounted a defence of insanity or infanticide on the basis she was so mentally unwell at the time, that she could not be held fully responsible for her actions.

After a high-profile five-week trial in 2023, a jury found Dickason guilty of three counts of murder.

She will be sentenced today by Justice Cameron Mander.

Dickason is facing life in prison, with Justice Mander to determine a minimum non-parole period, and where she will serve her time.

She remains in a secure unit at Hillmorton Hospital, and he may order her to stay there until her health improves enough for her to be transferred to a women’s prison.

If her health has improved adequately, she may be sent to prison today.

Justice Mander had ordered a number of detailed reports from psychiatric experts to help him reach an appropriate sentencing decision for Dickason.

Victim impact statements from members of the little girls’ family may be read in court.

