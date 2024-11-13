A KiwiRail spokeswoman confirmed this week that negotiations to exit the $551 million fixed-price ship-build contract with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), based in South Korea, were ongoing and all details were commercially sensitive.
KiwiRail did not address questions as to why it was taking so long.
“There’s a lot of complexity to it so, there are a number of elements of the claim. We’ve got international experts, maritime legal experts, just going through the claim with us line by line – assessing what’s reasonable, what’s fair.”
Asked what the new timeframe was for getting the contract wrapped up, Reidy said KiwiRail’s internal commitment was to have a “recommended range” finalised by the end of that month and to then sit down with ministers to discuss the cost.
KiwiRail’s 2024 annual report said the landside wind-down of the mega ferry project was substantially complete as of the end of June.
“The negotiations on exit of shipbuilding contract are still in progress,” the report said.
Maritime Union of New Zealand national secretary Carl Findlay said the time taken to exit the contract “seems really weird”.
He speculated it was because the deal was being resurrected or the exit costs were high.
The ship-build contract for the mega ferries was a great deal, Findlay said.
“There was no real rhyme or reason why they threw it out that I can see. They just panicked and threw the baby out with the bath water in my view.”
