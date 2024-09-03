Subscribe
Paul Goldsmith’s political turnaround: From losing seats to managing five key ministries

By Michele Hewitson
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

The Minister for Everything, Paul Goldsmith, is being uncharacteristically, annoyingly and, quite possibly, deliberately boring. In other words he is being a minister. You would not put it past him to be playing at being

